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Houthis Warn Wider Conflict Could Follow Any New Attack on Iran
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement warned on Wednesday that any renewed US military action against Iran could trigger a wider regional war with consequences affecting multiple countries across the Middle East.
The warning was delivered in a message sent by Abdulwahid Abu Ras, acting foreign minister in the Houthi administration, to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to reports.
Abu Ras said military strikes targeting Iran would endanger regional stability and could also create major disruptions for the global economy and energy sector.
“The continuation of the aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war whose consequences everyone will suffer from,” he said.
He further claimed that attacks directed at Iran were effectively targeting “the entire nation,” while calling on Muslim countries to resist what he described as a “Zionist plan” aimed at destabilizing the broader region.
The Houthi official also expressed support for diplomatic initiatives seeking a political settlement and an end to attacks involving Iran and other countries in the region.
According to reports, the Houthis joined the US-Israeli confrontation involving Iran in late March by carrying out missile and drone strikes against Israel in support of Tehran during the conflict.
The warning was delivered in a message sent by Abdulwahid Abu Ras, acting foreign minister in the Houthi administration, to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to reports.
Abu Ras said military strikes targeting Iran would endanger regional stability and could also create major disruptions for the global economy and energy sector.
“The continuation of the aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war whose consequences everyone will suffer from,” he said.
He further claimed that attacks directed at Iran were effectively targeting “the entire nation,” while calling on Muslim countries to resist what he described as a “Zionist plan” aimed at destabilizing the broader region.
The Houthi official also expressed support for diplomatic initiatives seeking a political settlement and an end to attacks involving Iran and other countries in the region.
According to reports, the Houthis joined the US-Israeli confrontation involving Iran in late March by carrying out missile and drone strikes against Israel in support of Tehran during the conflict.
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