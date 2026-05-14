Thalapathy Vijay Vs Udayanidhi Stalin: From College Friends To Political Rivals

Why did things turn sour between Vijay and Udayanidhi?

Imagine studying in the same college, being good friends, and then ending up as bitter rivals in politics. It sounds like a movie plot, right? Well, this is exactly what's happening in Tamil Nadu politics right now. Friends who once shared classrooms are now facing off as political enemies. We're talking about Thalapathy Vijay and Udayanidhi Stalin. Let's get into the full story of this friends-turned-foes saga.

Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics has single-handedly shaken up Tamil Nadu's political giants. Big-shot parties like DMK and AIADMK are feeling the heat. It seems like the era of 'Thalapathy's Darbar' has begun in the state.

A Friendly Challenge in the Tamil Nadu Assembly

In politics, friends become enemies and enemies become friends all the time. With Vijay's political rise, a story about his friendship and rivalry is the hottest topic of discussion across the state. The Tamil Nadu assembly is now the stage for a showdown between old friends: Thalapathy Vijay and Udayanidhi Stalin.

Udayanidhi Stalin, the grandson of Karunanidhi and son of M.K. Stalin, was the Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government. The original story claims that Udayanidhi, who never imagined Vijay would win an election and become Chief Minister, is now sitting in the opposition. But here's the twist you won't believe – these two were once good friends.

Vijay and Udayanidhi: Old Friends from the Same College

Yes, it's true. Vijay and Udayanidhi, who are now political opponents, are alumni of the same college. Back in the day, 51-year-old Vijay was senior to Udayanidhi. Though Vijay was three years older in college, Udayanidhi is now the political senior.

Speaking about this in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Udayanidhi reportedly said, "Today, the Chief Minister and I, who sit in the opposition, are old students of the same college. But as you all know, DMK is the 'senior batch' when it comes to running a government. DMK came to power in 1965. So, we are the seniors. In that sense, we are ready to share our knowledge and experience. You should be ready to accept it."

Udayanidhi Stalin Produced a Film for Vijay and Trisha!

Both Vijay and Udayanidhi Stalin studied at Loyola College in Chennai. Not just that, 18 years ago, Udayanidhi launched his film production company, Red Giant Productions. The very first film from this banner was 'Kuruvi', starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.

The 'Kuruvi' Movie and the Rift Between Vijay-Udayanidhi

The Vijay-Trisha starrer 'Kuruvi' wasn't a massive blockbuster, but it was definitely a stepping stone that strengthened their combination. During the making of this film, Vijay and Udayanidhi were very good friends. However, Udayanidhi had once said that "someone created a misunderstanding between us."

So, the two who were once close friends are now political rivals. There's a lot of curiosity about how the competition between Vijay and Udayanidhi Stalin will play out.