Karnataka Men's Cricket Tournament For The Blind Reaches The Semifinal Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) Deepa Academy Bengaluru will take on JSB Ramanagara while Samarthanam Bengaluru will meet Asha Kirana Chikkaballapura in the semifinal matches of Samarthanam Cup 2026 – Karnataka Men's Cricket Tournament for the Blind in Bengaluru on Friday.

The winners of the two matches will meet in the grand finale, which will be played later in the afternoon.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹31,000 and a trophy, while the runners-up will be awarded ₹21,000 and a trophy. The remaining teams will receive participation prizes of ₹10,000 each.

The tournament is also serving as a platform to identify talented visually impaired cricketers for future state and national-level coaching camps.

The event reached the Knockout Stage after the initial rounds in Bengaluru ended on Wednesday. The event is being organised to promote inclusive sports and encourage visually impaired cricketers across the state.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled organised the event, which was inaugurated on May 12 at the Ramu Sports Arena by Dr. Mahantesh G K, Founder and Managing Trustee, in the presence of Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind (KCAB) members.

A total of eight teams from different districts of Karnataka are participating in the 10-over tournament. Following three days of league-stage matches featuring 12 competitive games, the tournament has now advanced to the knockout stage.

The Samarthanam Cup 2026 - Karnataka Men's Cricket Tournament for the Blind is being organised by the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and is recognised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, through its sports body CABI, endeavours to provide them with this unique opportunity. Besides, sports, as is well known, open up employment vistas for persons with visual impairments, the physically challenged, and the economically weaker.

Registered as a Trust in 1997, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has been working towards creating education and livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities and from underserved communities. The larger vision of the organisation is to work towards an inclusive society that provides equal opportunities for all.

Fixtures:

Deepa Academy Bengaluru vs JSB Ramanagara

Samarthanam Bengaluru vs Asha Kirana Chikkaballapura