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Trump Calls Beijing Summit ‘Extremely Positive,’ Invites Xi to Visit US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described his meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “extremely positive,” while extending an invitation for Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to visit the White House in September.
According to reports, Trump made the remarks during a state banquet dinner held as part of his three-day visit to China, the first by a sitting US president in nine years.
“Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight, it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it,” Trump said.
He also raised a toast to what he described as the “rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people,” emphasizing cooperation between the two countries.
“It’s a very special relationship. And I want to thank you again, this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi,” he said.
Trump added that recent discussions between US and Chinese delegations had been “extremely positive and productive,” noting that both sides had engaged in constructive dialogue during the visit.
“We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends,” he said.
He further said the United States and China share historical ties and common values such as “hard work,” “courage,” and “achievement,” adding that stronger cooperation would benefit both nations.
“The world is a special world with the two of us united and together,” Trump said.
According to reports, the visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, with Trump highlighting the importance of continued dialogue between the two global powers.
According to reports, Trump made the remarks during a state banquet dinner held as part of his three-day visit to China, the first by a sitting US president in nine years.
“Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight, it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it,” Trump said.
He also raised a toast to what he described as the “rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people,” emphasizing cooperation between the two countries.
“It’s a very special relationship. And I want to thank you again, this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi,” he said.
Trump added that recent discussions between US and Chinese delegations had been “extremely positive and productive,” noting that both sides had engaged in constructive dialogue during the visit.
“We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends,” he said.
He further said the United States and China share historical ties and common values such as “hard work,” “courage,” and “achievement,” adding that stronger cooperation would benefit both nations.
“The world is a special world with the two of us united and together,” Trump said.
According to reports, the visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, with Trump highlighting the importance of continued dialogue between the two global powers.
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