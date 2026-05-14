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Israelis Accuse Military of Altering Oct. 7 Surveillance Footage
(MENAFN) According to reports in Israeli media, residents living near the Gaza border have accused the Israeli military of confiscating private surveillance recordings from the October 7, 2023 attacks and later returning them in what they describe as an incomplete and altered form.
The incident is being raised amid continued public debate in Israel over the events, which are widely regarded by officials as the country’s most severe intelligence and military failure in decades.
The newspaper *Israel Hayom* reported that some residents of border settlements claim the army removed or deleted portions of footage taken from their home security systems during the attack.
According to the report, a reserve military unit entered Kibbutz Be’eri shortly after the attacks and collected video recordings, saying the material was needed urgently to assist in hostage recovery operations.
Some of the footage was later broadcast publicly without the consent of the original owners, the report added.
Residents have alleged that when the recordings were eventually returned, parts of the material were missing or had been edited, raising concerns about how the evidence was handled.
Testimonies cited in the report also claim that the footage was distributed within military and official channels, including to media units, without the approval of the owners.
While the report does not specify which segments may have been removed, it notes that the handling of the recordings has fueled suspicions among residents about transparency and the military’s internal narrative surrounding the events of October 7.
The incident is being raised amid continued public debate in Israel over the events, which are widely regarded by officials as the country’s most severe intelligence and military failure in decades.
The newspaper *Israel Hayom* reported that some residents of border settlements claim the army removed or deleted portions of footage taken from their home security systems during the attack.
According to the report, a reserve military unit entered Kibbutz Be’eri shortly after the attacks and collected video recordings, saying the material was needed urgently to assist in hostage recovery operations.
Some of the footage was later broadcast publicly without the consent of the original owners, the report added.
Residents have alleged that when the recordings were eventually returned, parts of the material were missing or had been edited, raising concerns about how the evidence was handled.
Testimonies cited in the report also claim that the footage was distributed within military and official channels, including to media units, without the approval of the owners.
While the report does not specify which segments may have been removed, it notes that the handling of the recordings has fueled suspicions among residents about transparency and the military’s internal narrative surrounding the events of October 7.
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