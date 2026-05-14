Guaranteed Rate Affinity's Fe David Launches The David Team To Better Serve Clients In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new team will expand David's ability to support borrowers and real estate professionals with faster communication and a more seamless mortgage experience

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Fe David, vice president of mortgage lending, has launched The David Team, expanding her ability to support homebuyers and real estate professionals across California.

With more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience, including the past six years with Guaranteed Rate Affinity, David has built her business around helping borrowers navigate a wide range of financial situations. Through government, conventional, jumbo and FHA loan options, she works with clients to identify financing solutions that fit their needs and help them move through the homebuying process with confidence.

The launch of The David Team marks a new chapter for David's business. By partnering with other loan officers and adding more behind-the-scenes support, David will be able to serve more borrowers while delivering faster, more efficient communication throughout the mortgage process.

“I take a lot of pride in the launch of this team,” said David.“This gives me the opportunity to elevate the way I serve my clients while continuing to give every borrower the personal attention, clear communication and smooth experience they deserve.”

David is a former Guaranteed Rate Affinity President's Club member, a distinction recognizing exceptional mortgage professionals, and is focused on earning it again in 2026. Her continued growth demonstrates the opportunity for loan officers to expand their businesses at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

“Fe has consistently set a strong example of what it means to be an exceptional loan officer at Guaranteed Rate Affinity,” said Scott Throneberry, EVP, Western Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.“The launch of The David Team is a meaningful step in the growth of her business and will help her bring even more support to borrowers and agents across her region.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country-helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate for more information.

Media Contact

...

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.