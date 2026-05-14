Do You Own Your Home-Or Does It Own You? Angi Launches“Own It With Angie Hicks,” A Podcast That Coaches Homeowners On The Decisions No One Tells You About

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The podcast features industry guests including real estate investor and HGTV host Tarek El Moussa, financial expert and The New York Times bestselling author Tiffany Aliche (“The Budgetnista”), home renovation experts and HGTV hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, and Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver

DENVER, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners navigate the complexity and cost of maintaining and improving their homes, Angi (formerly Angie's List) (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced the launch of“Own It with Angie Hicks,” a new podcast hosted by co-founder Angie Hicks . Hicks draws on more than 30 years of experience listening to homeowners' challenges to guide candid, practical conversations that help people navigate the real decisions and trade-offs of homeownership today- with experts, industry insiders and real homeowners. The first episode is live today, featuring real estate investor and HGTV host Tarek El Moussa. New episodes will be released every other week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are available.

On“Own It with Angie Hicks,” each episode tackles the decisions that matter most: when to renovate versus move, what's actually worth the investment, and how to prioritize when everything feels urgent-along with the many other questions homeowners face. The show also reflects the evolving needs of today's younger homeowners, who are taking on a growing share of home project spending and investment, according to Angi's latest State of Home Spending Report.

The podcast features a lineup of notable guests across home, finance, and design, including:



Entrepreneur, Real Estate Expert, Investor, Author and HGTV host Tarek El Moussa (The Flip Off )

Financial educator and The New York Times' bestselling author Tiffany Aliche (“The Budgetnista”)

Co-founders, authors and HGTV hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein (Cheap Old Houses ) Chief Business Editor of People Inc. and Investopedia Editor in Chief Caleb Silver

“For decades, I've talked with homeowners about their hopes, their headaches, and the projects that exceeded their expectations-as well as the ones that didn't go as planned,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi.“There's a lot nobody tells you about owning a home. This podcast is about cutting through the noise, having honest conversations and helping people feel more confident that the decisions they're making are right for them.”

For more information on“Own It with Angie Hicks,” watch the trailer and follow the show here.

Produced in partnership with Lower Street,“Own It with Angie Hicks” builds on Angi's mission to help homeowners get projects done well-extending that support beyond hiring a pro and into the everyday decisions that shape the homeownership experience.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals - from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers - and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352