Opensity Solutions Releases New Research Exposing The Gap Between Operational Strategy And Execution Reality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New cross-sector intelligence report reveals why confident, well-resourced organizations are still struggling to execute - and what the ones getting it right are doing differently

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions today released“The Operational Maturity Gap: Six Trends at the Breaking Point Between Strategy and Execution.” The report examines one of the most consequential challenges facing senior leaders today: why organizations with the right strategy, the right investment and the right intent still cannot execute consistently.

The findings are pointed. Technology budgets are up. Workplace strategies are defined. AI is being piloted across functions. And yet consistent operational performance remains elusive - not because organizations lack direction, but because the infrastructure to translate that direction into reliable execution has not been built. Work isn't breaking within functions. It's breaking between them.

The report draws on surveys and in-depth interviews with C-suite operators and senior leaders across professional services, legal services, financial services and corporate organizations. The findings cut through the noise of transformation narratives - capturing not just what organizations are doing, but where those efforts are working, where they are not and what separates the ones executing well from those still trying to get there.

What makes the research credible is where it comes from. Opensity works alongside these organizations every day - partnering with operational and executive leaders to design, operate and optimize the support functions where this gap is most visible. That proximity gives the research a grounded perspective that surveys alone cannot produce.

“The challenge most senior leaders face today is not a shortage of ambition or investment - it is the gap between strategy and the operational infrastructure needed to execute it consistently,” says Michelle Deichmeister, CEO of Opensity Solutions.“We work inside these organizations every day and see exactly where that gap lives and what it takes to close it. This report puts a clear frame around both the problem and the opportunity - because organizations that close this gap do not just operate better. They compete differently.”

“The Operational Maturity Gap” is available now: opensitysolutions/the-operational-maturity-gap.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‐enabled managed services organization supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit.

Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

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Megan Willis

Vice President, Marketing

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