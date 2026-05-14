Racetrac And Jamba Bring Back Fan-Favorite Swirl World Collaboration With Two New Tropical Flavors For Summer 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Atlanta-based brands reunite to serve up refreshing limited-time flavors inspired by summer getaway vibes

Atlanta, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac and Jamba are teaming up once again to deliver fans two new Jamba-inspired Swirl World flavors: Mango Sorbet and Coconut Milk Frozen Yogurt. The duo brings tropical, feel-good flavor to RaceTrac's signature self-serve dessert experience. The limited-time flavors are available now for purchase at participating RaceTrac locations.

Following the success of last year's collaboration, the two Atlanta-based brands are reuniting to give guests even more craveable flavors designed to capture the taste of summer.

“When we saw how popular our collaboration with Jamba was last year, we knew we had to do it again with a fresh line up,” said Jeremy Behles, vice president of merchandising at RaceTrac.“RaceTrac's commitment to innovation and unique offerings is reflected in partnerships like this one. We're always looking for new ways to bring the latest and greatest flavors to our guests.”

Enhancing the experience, RaceTrac's Swirl World offers a pay-one-price model, letting guests load up on unlimited toppings for the price of a cup. Toppings vary by store and include favorites like crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, gummy bears and more.

Don't miss out! These delicious flavors will only be available for a limited time.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company's retail brands include more than 850 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac's website at RaceTrac.

About Jamba ®

Founded in 1990, Jamba is a leading global lifestyle brand that specializes in serving freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls and bites for those on the go. As of March 29, 2026, Jamba had over 750 locations in 36 U.S. states and across 9 countries and territories. Join Jamba rewards for special offers. For more information, visit, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X.





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CONTACT: James Taylor...