Satheesan Faces Cabinet Balancing Challenge After Clearing Chief Minister Hurdle

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) Having comfortably crossed the first and biggest hurdle by securing the Congress high command's backing to become Kerala's next Chief Minister, V. D. Satheesan now steps into what could prove an equally delicate political exercise -- stitching together a cabinet capable of balancing coalition pressures, factional equations, and soaring expectations within the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Despite the United Democratic Front's massive mandate of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, the road ahead may not be entirely smooth.

Under constitutional provisions, the Kerala cabinet can have a maximum strength of 21, including the Chief Minister.

The challenge before Satheesan lies not merely in filling these positions but in deciding who gets accommodated, who gets ignored, and how to keep coalition allies satisfied without triggering resentment within the Congress itself.

The Congress, with 63 MLAs, remains the dominant force in the alliance.

The Indian Union Muslim League holds 22 seats, while the Kerala Congress faction holds 7 seats, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party holds 3 seats.

Smaller allies, including the Communist Marxist Party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party, and the Kerala Congress (Jacob), have one legislator each, besides Mani C. Kappen.

There are also three Independent members, including former senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), such as G. Sudhakaran.

Coalition arithmetic has historically been among the trickiest aspects of United Democratic Front governance.

The memory of the 2011 Oommen Chandy government still lingers within Congress circles.

At the time, the Indian Union Muslim League successfully pushed for a fifth cabinet berth despite intense opposition, triggering major political controversy and internal friction within the coalition.

Back then, even parties with a single MLA were accommodated with full-term ministerial positions because Chandy's government survived on a wafer-thin majority of just two seats.

This time, however, the political landscape is dramatically different.

With the Left reduced to 35 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning only three, Satheesan enjoys far greater legislative comfort.

That has now sparked speculation that Satheesan could follow the model adopted by outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking smaller allies to rotate ministerial berths during the five-year term.

Such a move would allow the Congress to accommodate more of its own legislators in the cabinet.

Already, the Indian Union Muslim League is understood to have demanded five cabinet berths, while the Kerala Congress is pressing for two.

Congress sources indicate the party is considering four ministerial positions for the Indian Union Muslim League and one for Kerala Congress, besides the posts of Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip for allies.

Adding to the complexity is the visible displeasure of senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who will not attend the first meeting of Congress legislators after missing out on the Chief Minister's post.

With the swearing-in fixed for Monday, Satheesan's toughest political management exercise may only just be beginning, as the United Democratic Front meeting is slated for Friday.