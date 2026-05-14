Dark Night Outdoors Represents Top Brands In Thermal Imaging

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 12, 2026 7:33 am - Online Retailer Specializes in RIX, Nocpix, iRay USA, DNT, PULSAR Thermal Scopes and More.

Milan, IL: For hunters that leave the truck behind after the sun has set and under the cover of darkness, the tools of the trade can vary somewhat from their daytime brethren.

The rifle and calls may be the same, but the camouflage and optics can differ significantly. For night hunters in pursuit of predators like coyotes, foxes and mountain lions, or farmers looking to control rummaging hogs at night, oftentimes it's the thermal scope that makes the difference between a successful night and going home empty handed.

Thermal scopes differ from daytime optics in how they function and in how they produce a sight picture. Whereas conventional optics simply gather and amplify existing light, thermal scopes have a thermal sensor that detects the radiation of heat, and then compiles it on a display.

Armed with an effective thermal scope, night hunters can not only see their prey even under cover of complete darkness, but even estimate ranges (if the scope is equipped with a laser rangefinder) as well as execute a shot.

In a word, thermal scopes revolutionize night hunting, and Dark Night Outdoors is a night hunter's best asset and one-stop shop.

This is largely due to the fact that Dark Night Outdoors represents the best brands in thermal imaging, including but not limited to RIX, iRay USA, Nocpix, DNT, and PULSAR thermal scopes, among others.

In addition to thermal scopes, Dark Night Outdoors also sells a variety of other thermal optics, including thermal binoculars and monoculars which can be effectively used for scouting, scanning, and tracking, as well as clip-onthermal optics that can convert an existing optical scope into a thermal scope. No optics adjustments, zeroing, or recalibration is necessary to do so.

In other words, Dark Night Outdoors carries the thermal optics necessary for hunters to be successful in the field. Whether you need a pair of thermal binoculars, a clip-on to use with your existing scope or a dedicated, standalone thermal scope they have you covered.

On top of thermal scopes, the company also carries a wide range of supporting accessories as well, including IR lighBatteries, External Power Kits, thermal accessories,eries, external power kits, and thermal accessories, as well as night vision optics. And, in addition, they also carry hunting calls, mounts, bipods and tripods, batteries, charging accessories, and much more, all of which support night hunters from end to end.

Night hunters that are interested in learning more, or who want to see what else Dark Night Outdoors offers are encouraged to visit their website or contact them directly at 309-781-8421 or by email at....