American Association Of Professional Baseball Continues Record Broadcast Expansion Growth

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 12, 2026 12:54 pm - Season Openers Thursday and Friday; Syndication Partnership with Unbeaten Sports Network Brings Weekly Games to NBC Regional Sports Networks, Marquee Sports Network, NESN, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and Silver State Sports Network.

The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) continued its record expansion of live broadcast content this week, announcing that it will have a regular Game of The Week broadcast across a host of regional networks for the first time, through a new partnership with Unbeaten Sports Channel.

'It is obvious that the interest in the stories of our athletes combined with the quality of play and the delivery of best-in-class live video has grown exponentially, especially into markets and on platforms that fully understand the ease and depth with which we approach partnerships,” said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball.“By this expansion to new platforms through Unbeaten, we are able to touch not just our core baseball fans, but consumers looking for good stories on whatever device they choose in markets we have not been seen in, and that benefits everyone, from our brand partners to our players and fans to the sport itself.”

Unbeaten's co-founder, Matt Whytcross said,“Over the three seasons we've been in partnership, we've seen remarkable growth in demand for the AAPB league. This directly reflects the quality of the competition and the investment AAPB and their teams have made, season-on-season, in raising the bar in production and presentation of their games as a premium television product. Viewership of AAPB continues to grow on our channel, we're excited to drive that growth once again in 2026.”

The syndication will include: NBC Regional Sports Networks, Marquee Sports Network, NESN, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Silver State Sports Network and the Unbeaten Sports App. It also expands the league footprint from what was going to already be a record season through new and renewed broadcast agreements alongside Unbeaten's linear channels carried on Samsung TV+, Prime Video, DAZN and over 30 other streaming and broadcast platforms, in the US and internationally through Europe, Asia and Australia.

The expanded distribution is projected to drive US viewership growth from 10 million in 2025 to over 20 million in 2026. The 2026 distribution slate also represents the largest footprint for distribution in league history.

The agreements strengthen the AAPB's position as the premier MLB Partner League and underscore its role in growing the sport through strategic media distribution and international collaboration.

About the American Association of Professional Baseball

The American Association of Professional Baseball () and () is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. Through the 2025 season, 483 player contracts have been transferred to MLB organizations. In addition, 60 AAPB alumni have reached the Majors, including 17 participating in 2025.

About Unbeaten

Unbeaten Sports Channel is the unrivaled destination for free, live sports. With two channels dedicated to US audiences and another four worldwide, Unbeaten delivers the biggest names in mainstream sport while showcasing homegrown leagues and emerging talent. For the best line-up of premium live sports, stay Unbeaten.