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LAUNCHES ‘XPRESS WALI BAAT HAI’ CAMPAIGN FEATURING PANKAJ TRIPATHI
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 14-May-2026, National: Air India Express has launched its brand campaign ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’, featuring acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign offers a relatable and evocative portrayal of the moments that make a travel experience truly memorable. It unfolds through a series of short films, each spotlighting a core pillar of the signature Air India Express experience, defined by comfortable seating, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, and the unmatched warmth of Indian hospitality, on an expansive network of 500 daily flights across South, Southeast and West Asia.
Pankaj Tripathi’s grounded persona and wide appeal across metros and emerging cities resonates the essence of the Air India Express network. With his characteristic authenticity, he brings to life the airline’s reliability and promise of making every journey comfortable, familiar, and distinctly Indian.
In its first week, the campaign has already delivered strong traction during the Tata IPL and across digital platforms, with a reach of over 200 million, and over 1 billion views, while achieving a record online engagement rate of 33%, alongside widespread appreciation for its storytelling, relatability and effectiveness.
Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi said: “For me, a good journey is one that stays with you even after it ends, and that’s exactly what ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’ captures. It reflects an aspiration we all share when we travel, to feel genuinely cared for along the way. What I truly appreciated about this campaign is its simplicity and honesty. It doesn’t try too hard, it simply brings alive those small moments of comfort, warmth, and joy that win your heart and stay with you.”
Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express, said: “This campaign reflects the essence of the proposition we have been building at Air India Express, an experience that goes beyond the functional, to creating meaningful connections with our guests, rooted in the warmth of Indian hospitality. What differentiates us is the attention to every element of the journey, from the comfort of our cabin experience and the authenticity of our Gourmair hot meals, to a network that reflects the cities powering growth across the region. This campaign brings that promise to life through a voice that is authentic, relatable, and deeply rooted in everyday experiences.”
The campaign comes at a defining moment in the airline’s transformation journey. Air Indian Express has emerged as India’s second-largest airline in terms of both domestic and international routes, with a dominant presence across Southeast and West Asia. The airline has rapidly expanded its domestic footprint, adding 12 new destinations in the last year. With a fleet of over 100 aircraft, more than two-thirds of which are new, and a network spanning Indian metros, state capitals, commercial hubs and leisure destinations, the airline is positioned to be at the forefront of the next phase of growth in the region.
The campaign is currently running across television, digital platforms, OTT, cinema, print, and outdoor media, supported by content collaborations and social media engagement. It is live with the official broadcast partner for the ongoing Tata IPL, complemented by Air India Express’ presence as an associate sponsor for the season.
Pankaj Tripathi’s grounded persona and wide appeal across metros and emerging cities resonates the essence of the Air India Express network. With his characteristic authenticity, he brings to life the airline’s reliability and promise of making every journey comfortable, familiar, and distinctly Indian.
In its first week, the campaign has already delivered strong traction during the Tata IPL and across digital platforms, with a reach of over 200 million, and over 1 billion views, while achieving a record online engagement rate of 33%, alongside widespread appreciation for its storytelling, relatability and effectiveness.
Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi said: “For me, a good journey is one that stays with you even after it ends, and that’s exactly what ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’ captures. It reflects an aspiration we all share when we travel, to feel genuinely cared for along the way. What I truly appreciated about this campaign is its simplicity and honesty. It doesn’t try too hard, it simply brings alive those small moments of comfort, warmth, and joy that win your heart and stay with you.”
Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express, said: “This campaign reflects the essence of the proposition we have been building at Air India Express, an experience that goes beyond the functional, to creating meaningful connections with our guests, rooted in the warmth of Indian hospitality. What differentiates us is the attention to every element of the journey, from the comfort of our cabin experience and the authenticity of our Gourmair hot meals, to a network that reflects the cities powering growth across the region. This campaign brings that promise to life through a voice that is authentic, relatable, and deeply rooted in everyday experiences.”
The campaign comes at a defining moment in the airline’s transformation journey. Air Indian Express has emerged as India’s second-largest airline in terms of both domestic and international routes, with a dominant presence across Southeast and West Asia. The airline has rapidly expanded its domestic footprint, adding 12 new destinations in the last year. With a fleet of over 100 aircraft, more than two-thirds of which are new, and a network spanning Indian metros, state capitals, commercial hubs and leisure destinations, the airline is positioned to be at the forefront of the next phase of growth in the region.
The campaign is currently running across television, digital platforms, OTT, cinema, print, and outdoor media, supported by content collaborations and social media engagement. It is live with the official broadcast partner for the ongoing Tata IPL, complemented by Air India Express’ presence as an associate sponsor for the season.
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