“Their Sacrifice Strengthens Our Resolve”: Naqvi Meets Families Of Fallen Officers

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Police Headquarters in Peshawar, where he met the families of 15 police personnel martyred in Bannu and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

During the visit, the interior minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and consoled their mothers. He praised the courage and resilience of the families, saying their strength had further reinforced the nation's resolve against terrorism.

“Your brave sons set a remarkable example of valor and embraced the great honor of martyrdom,” Mohsin Naqvi said while addressing the bereaved families.

9The interior minister also chaired a special briefing on the performance and operational preparedness of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He commended the CTD for conducting successful operations against what he termed“Indian-sponsored terrorists” and praised the force's professional capabilities.

Naqvi was briefed on measures aimed at improving coordination and cooperation between federal and provincial law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured full federal support for enhancing the operational capacity and modernisation of the CTD.

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“CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has carried out successful operations against Khawarij elements,” the minister stated.

Earlier, the interior minister laid floral wreaths at the martyrs' memorial and offered Fateha for the fallen personnel.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi also toured the KP Safe City Project and inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre. He reviewed the surveillance and monitoring systems powered by modern camera technology.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the minister on the Safe City Project and CTD operations, while the Additional IG CTD informed him about ongoing efforts to modernise the department.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG FC KP North, IG Federal Constabulary and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.