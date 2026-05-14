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President Ilham Aliyev Awards Bakhish Babayev With 2Nd Class Labor Order

President Ilham Aliyev Awards Bakhish Babayev With 2Nd Class Labor Order


2026-05-14 09:05:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Bakhis Babayev was awarded the Order of Labor, 2nd class, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Babayev was awarded for his long-term effective activities in the development of Azerbaijan's electric power sector.

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AzerNews

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