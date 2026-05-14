President Ilham Aliyev Awards Bakhish Babayev With 2Nd Class Labor Order

According to the decree, Babayev was awarded for his long-term effective activities in the development of Azerbaijan's electric power sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.