MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PesoRama Announces Grand Opening of Stores #38, #39, and #40

May 14, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: PesoRama Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (" PesoRama " or the " Company "), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, announces the upcoming opening of three new stores in June.

Store #38 - Xochimilco

Store #38 a 4,252 square feet retail store located in Mexico City. Positioned in the heart of the borough, adjacent to the local market and main square, the store benefits from strong visibility, over 20 meters of storefront frontage, consistent pedestrian traffic, and proximity to key commercial and community anchors. Estimated opening: June 2026.

Store #39 - Valle de Bravo

Store #39 a 7,653 square feet retail store marking the company's entry into one of the most iconic municipalities in the State of Mexico. Located in the town's main commercial avenue, the store benefits from strong pedestrian activity, a vibrant retail environment, and consistent commercial traffic. Estimated opening: June 2026.

Store #40 - ETRAM Azteca

Store #40 a 4,306 square feet retail store located within the Terminal de Transporte Azteca Bicentenario in Ecatepec, a major transportation hub serving more than 200,000 passengers daily. Positioned on the terminal's main level, the store benefits from high visibility and continuous customer flow. Estimated opening: June 2026.

"The openings of stores #38, #39, and #40 mark an important step in our expansion and further increase accessibility for Mexican consumers who want to shop at our stores," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO & Chairman of PesoRama. "We have identified a robust pipeline of high density traffic areas where there is an opportunity to open additional stores to drive continued growth and success."







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About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 35 stores (soon to be 40) offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: .

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder, CEO & Chairman

...

416-816-3291

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: PesoRama Inc.