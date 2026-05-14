ZBAI Announces Change Of Its Nasdaq Ticker Symbol To“AUC”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, California, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZBAI, the "Company" or "ZBAI") announced today that the Company will be changing its ticker symbol from“ZBAI” to“AUC”. Effective on or around Friday, May 15, 2026, the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.001 (the“Ordinary Shares”) will trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol“AUC”.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ZBAI) is a financial consulting company that provides business advisory and financial consulting services to small and medium sized enterprise customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and Singapore. Since October 2025, the Company started to explore bitcoin sector with a hybrid approach of direct purchases and mining operations. In April 2026, the Company also started to enter into digital asset and cryptocurrency consulting sector. The Company was founded on January 5, 2015, and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as“estimate,”“projected,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; the ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; the ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; and the ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

ATIF Holdings Limited

Kamran Khan

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