SPARC AI Inc. (OTC: SPAIF) Leading Out In Filling Gap, Developing Software-Only Drone System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire -- SPARC AI Inc. (OTC: SPAIF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“It's in the Code-the Future of Autonomous Warfare,” please visit

The nature of modern conflict is being fundamentally rewritten, driven by the explosive proliferation of cheap, mass-produced drones that are upending the economics of warfare. In war-torn settings such as Ukraine, millions of low-cost systems, often assembled in small workshops or adapted from off-the-shelf commercial hardware, are now performing functions once only sophisticated aircraft and expensive precision munitions could do. However, while drone hardware has grown abundant and affordable, a glaring constraint has surfaced: The vast majority of these systems lack the intelligence needed to operate independently in contested environments.

GPS jamming, electronic warfare and the continuous requirement for human control expose a widening gap between what drones are capable of and what they need to be capable of to remain operationally relevant on a scale. Defense leaders are realizing that the next chapter of this revolution will not be written by better hardware alone but by better software, the intelligence layer that delivers autonomy, navigation and targeting precision without depending on systems that adversaries have learned to disrupt. SPARC AI Inc. is operating within this space, creating a software-only platform meant to equip any drone, regardless of cost or manufacturer, with GPS-denied navigation and precision targeting capability.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information, please visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, AINW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

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This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expected,”“anticipates,”“draft,”“eventually,” or“projected,” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and AINW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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