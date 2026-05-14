Death Toll From Massive Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Seven, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

The death toll following a strike on an apartment building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district has increased to seven people. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site of the destroyed residential building.

Over the past hour, rescuers recovered the bodies of two more victims from the rubble, bringing the confirmed death toll to seven, including one child.

More than 170 emergency workers and over 50 units of equipment, including engineering machinery for clearing debris, are involved in the operation.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working with people in need of psychological assistance.

Canine search teams have inspected 2,300 square meters of the area.

Rescuers have removed 400 cubic meters of rubble and damaged building materials.

At least 20 people missing in capital following Russian, says State Emergency Service

As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier reports said that five people, including a 12-year-old girl, had been killed in the massive Russian strike on Kyiv. At least 20 people were reported missing.