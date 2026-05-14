Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Rockwell Automation Expands EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution with New Motor Control and Power Connection Capabilities

14.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release integrates more motor control components, improves diagnostics and simplifies control panel design MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new capabilities of its EtherNet/IPTM In-cabinet Solution, expanding support for additional motor control and protection devices. The update enables manufacturers to connect more components inside the control panel, simplify wiring and gain deeper diagnostic insight, without redesigning their existing architecture.



As manufacturers work to increase productivity and reduce downtime, they often face challenges related to limited data access and complex panel installations. The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution addresses these issues by streamlining communication between devices inside the panel, improving real-time data availability and making it easier to install, scale and maintain motor control systems over time. The expanded release adds a supplemental power tap and extends EtherNet/IP connectivity to additional motor control components, including 140ME Motor Protective Switching Devices and E100 Electronic Overload Relays through a 100-E Contactor communication module. These enhancements help manufacturers build smarter, more connected control panels while improving diagnostics and overall system visibility. "The EtherNet/IP In‐cabinet Solution continues to transform how customers design and deploy control panels," said Kelly Passineau, product manager at Rockwell Automation. "With the addition of a supplemental power tap and connections for additional panel components, we're giving them even more ways to reduce installation time, improve diagnostics and build intelligent, data- driven systems with less complexity." Key benefits of this new release include:

Supplemental power tap: Helps maintain stable performance as device counts increase, reducing the need for oversized power supplies or additional interposing relays and enabling scalable motor control architectures.

Expanded smart motor control capabilities: Extends EtherNet/IP communication to 140ME Motor Protective Switching Devices and E100 Electronic Overload Relays using a 100-E Contactor communication module.

Faster installation: In certain case studies, EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution has been shown to reduce wiring time by up to 80% compared to traditional hard-wired installations when implemented according to recommended standards.

Optimized space: Compact components allow more devices to fit within the same footprint, helping reduce overall panel size.

Improved data access: Real-time communication between devices boosts productivity and supports smarter decision making. With expanded connectivity across more components, users gain access to more data and meaningful insights. Scalability: Easily adapts to future networking needs without major redesigns or infrastructure changes. "The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution isn't just a product-it's a growing portfolio designed to evolve alongside your system," said Jimmy Alvarez, director of Portfolio and Business Management at Rockwell Automation. "This release is the next step on our roadmap that includes expanding support for additional panel components, deeper data access and richer diagnostic capabilities that enhance visibility and performance over time. As your operational needs change, the solution is built to scale with you, offering a flexible, long-term path toward smarter, connected in-cabinet architectures." Learn more about the EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution on Rockwell's website. What's new in the latest EtherNet/IP In ‐ cabinet Solution release?

This release adds a supplemental power tap and expands connectivity to additional motor control and protection devices, including 140ME Motor Protective Switching Devices and E100 Electronic Overload Relays. Who is this solution for?

This portfolio is designed for panel builders, manufacturers and OEMs looking to streamline industrial networking, simplify in-panel wiring and gain better diagnostics from their control panels with more connected devices. How does this help manufacturers?

The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution reduces wiring time and complexity, improves access to real‐time data and allows manufacturers to scale systems without major redesign. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit .



Photo - Logo -



View original content: 14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

