People Voted For 'Triple-Engine Government' In Haryana: CM Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Saying the people have voted to establish a“triple-engine government” in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in civic body elections reflected the people's support for the politics of development, good governance, transparency, and nationalism under the leadership of PM Modi.

He thanked the people for giving the party this overwhelming mandate.

The Chief Minister was addressing a felicitation ceremony in Panchkula, near here, organised to honour newly elected Mayors, Chairpersons, and Councillors of the urban local bodies.

He also expressed gratitude to the dedicated Bharatiya Janata Party workers who, despite the scorching heat, worked tirelessly to take the government's welfare policies to every household.

The Chief Minister said the people of Haryana, through these civic body elections, have firmly rejected the Congress's politics of dynasticism, falsehood, misinformation, and negativity, while endorsing the Bharatiya Janata Party's development-oriented governance model.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, the Chief Minister said the election results have sent a clear message that people now expect performance, not mere rhetoric; delivery, not hollow promises.

He said that, with development as their priority, the people of the state have chosen to establish a“triple-engine government,” meaning the same political party in power from the Centre to the state and local bodies.

Chief Minister Saini said the overwhelming support extended to the Bharatiya Janata Party is a victory for PM Modi's pro-poor welfare policies, the spirit of Antyodaya, and the guiding mantra of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”.

He said that today, the poor, farmers, youth, women, traders, and employees across the country feel a sense of security and confidence under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He added that this growing trust among the people is the key reason behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's continuous electoral success across the nation.

The Chief Minister said after securing decisive victories in the municipal corporation elections in Hisar, Gurugram, Yamunanagar, and Faridabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now also received one-sided support from the people in the municipal elections of Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat.

He said public trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party's development-oriented policies continues to grow steadily across elections to municipal corporations, councils, and committees.