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Kazakhstan, Türkiye Cement Strategic Ties With Declaration Of Eternal Friendship

Kazakhstan, Türkiye Cement Strategic Ties With Declaration Of Eternal Friendship


2026-05-14 08:36:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed a Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership following bilateral talks and the 6th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The sides also exchanged several intergovernmental and interagency documents aimed at expanding cooperation in investment, energy, education, healthcare, culture, finance, and defense industries.

Key agreements included a treaty on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, an investment agreement between the Kazakh government and TAV Holding, and accords on establishing and operating cultural centers in both countries.

In the energy domain, Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed a cooperation agreement and a memorandum between KazMunayGas and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı to facilitate oilfield services and the joint execution of oil and gas projects.

Defense collaboration was also advanced through an agreement to establish a joint venture for the production and maintenance of “ANKA” unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Trend News Agency

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