Azerbaijan's ABB Invest Weighs Tapping Foreign Bank For Bond Issuance
According to him, although discussions on the issue continue, the public hasn't been provided with detailed information about the project due to the absence of a final decision.
"Negotiations are currently underway in this direction. However, since there is no final decision, we cannot disclose additional information yet," Babazade noted.--
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