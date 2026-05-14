Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) Harnesses Key AI, Voice Analysis To Offer Impairment Solution

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NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by BioMedWire (BMW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Real-Time Intoxication Detection Platforms Target Expanding Multibillion-Dollar Healthcare Opportunities,” please visit:

For decades, reliably identifying drug and alcohol impairment has been a persistent problem across industries, from traffic enforcement and occupational safety to clinical medicine and public health. Conventional tools such as breathalyzers, blood draws and urine tests are hampered by their intrusiveness, slow turnaround times or inability to capture real-time impairment, especially when multiple substances are involved. As substance-use patterns shift and the broader societal costs of intoxication continue to mount, the pressure to develop faster, less invasive, and more scalable detection methods is intensifying.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. is taking a distinctive approach: harnessing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and voice analysis to predict impairment from brief speech recordings. By treating the human voice as a window into underlying physiological and cognitive states, MindBio is focused on building a platform capable of detecting intoxication across a wide variety of substances in real time. This approach addresses a meaningful gap in existing detection technology and reflects a larger move toward AI-powered, noninvasive diagnostics with the potential to reshape how enforcement, employers and health systems identify and respond to impairment.

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercializing AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, BMW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

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This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expected,”“anticipates,”“draft,”“eventually,” or“projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and BMW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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