Tarsus And John Cena Partner To Raise Awareness Of Demodex Blepharitis, A Common Eyelid Disease Affecting Approximately 25 Million Americans



Cena opens up about his experience living with Demodex blepharitis, a common eyelid disease caused by microscopic mites that live in and around the eyelashes This common and often overlooked condition is characterized by eyelid redness, itching and crusting, and the collaboration encourages people to prioritize their eye health



IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) today announced a new partnership with John Cena to raise awareness of Demodex blepharitis, a common but often overlooked eyelid disease caused by microscopic mites that live in and around the eyelashes. Cena's story reflects the experience of millions who live with symptoms for years before seeking care and receiving a proper diagnosis.

As part of this campaign, Cena will detail his own experience with Demodex blepharitis and XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, the first and only FDA-approved treatment that directly targets and kills the mites that cause Demodex blepharitis.

“I suffered from eyelid redness, itching and crusting for years, chalking it up to long days on set under bright lights,” said Cena.“But it finally got to the point where I couldn't ignore it any longer. My eye doctor diagnosed me with Demodex blepharitis, and I was relieved to finally understand what was causing my symptoms and to know there was an available treatment. After being prescribed XDEMVY, my eyelid mites were eliminated and my symptoms resolved. I've spent years pushing my body to the limit, but I hadn't paid attention to my eye health. Now, I make eye exams a regular part of my routine.”

The campaign will roll out in the coming months via media interviews and social content highlighting Cena's experience with eyelid mites, his experience with XDEMVY and his commitment to eye health.

“Too often, people ignore or even accept common eye symptoms like redness, itching and irritation, without realizing they may signal an underlying, treatable condition,” said Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus.“John's story is relatable to millions who often overlook or neglect their eye health, and his candid perspective and understated humor help bring attention to a significant disease. Regular eye exams are critical, and we hope his experience encourages more people to recognize the signs, seek care and take their eye health seriously.”

Demodex blepharitis can be diagnosed during a routine eye exam, when an eye care provider asks the patient to look down to examine the eyelid margin for the presence of collarettes (crusting). One hundred percent of patients with collarettes have Demodex blepharitis. For more information about Demodex blepharitis and XDEMVY, visit .

About Demodex Blepharitis

Blepharitis is a common lid margin disease that is characterized by eyelid margin inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. Demodex blepharitis is caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasites found on humans, and accounts for over two-thirds of all blepharitis cases. Demodex blepharitis may affect as many as 25 million Americans based on an extrapolation from the Titan study indicating 58% of patients presenting to U.S. eye care clinics have collarettes, a pathognomonic sign of Demodex mite infestation, and that at least 45 million people annually visit an eye care clinic. Demodex blepharitis can have a significant clinical burden and negative impact on patients' daily lives.

About XDEMVY ®

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, formerly known as TP-03, is a novel prescription eye drop designed to treat Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of the disease – Demodex mite infestation. XDEMVY was evaluated in two pivotal trials involving over 800 patients with twice-daily dosing for six weeks. Both trials met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, with statistical significance and no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most patients found the XDEMVY eye drop to be neutral to very comfortable. The most common ocular adverse reactions observed in the studies were instillation site stinging and burning which was reported in 10% of patients. Other ocular adverse reactions reported by less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum (stye) and punctate keratitis.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2.

XDEMVY Indication and Important Safety Information

Indications and Usage

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Important Safety Information

Most common side effects: The most common side effect in clinical trials was stinging and burning in 10% of patients. Other side effects in less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum and punctate keratitis.

Handling the Container: Avoid allowing the tip of the dispensing container to contact the eye, surrounding structures, fingers, or any other surface in order to minimize contamination of the solution. Serious damage to the eye and subsequent loss of vision may result from using contaminated solutions.

When to Seek Physician Advice: Immediately seek a physician's advice concerning the continued use of XDEMVY if you develop an intercurrent ocular condition (e.g., trauma or infection), have ocular surgery, or develop any ocular reactions, particularly conjunctivitis and eyelid reactions.

Use with Contact Lenses: XDEMVY contains potassium sorbate, which may discolor soft contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed prior to instillation of XDEMVY and may be reinserted 15 minutes following its administration.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-421-4002 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or .

For additional information please see Full Prescribing Information available at: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding Tarsus' plans for and the anticipated benefits of XDEMVY including its campaign with John Cena and potential impact on patient education, screening, diagnosis, and/or treatment patterns for Demodex blepharitis, and the quotations of Tarsus' management and campaign partner. The words, without limitation,“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Further, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and they are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 23, 2026 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 filed on May 6, 2026, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus' management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

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Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at