Jackery Brings The Power And Savings To Memorial Day Weekend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrate Memorial Day and Kick Off Summer Fully Charged with Up to 54% Off Top Solar Generators Starting May 14 weekend

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power looks different depending on how you live, move, and stay connected. For some, it's a sun-soaked backyard with the speakers cranked and the grill going strong. For others, it's a cross-country road trip with no set plan and no concern about the next charge. And for a growing number of Americans, it's the ability to stay fully powered off the grid, on their own terms.

This Memorial Day, Jackery is helping make that kind of power more accessible than ever. From May 14 - 27, the brand is launching its most significant sale event of the season, with up to 54% off select products including the Solar Generator 3600 Plus, Jackery's home backup solution built for the moments that demand serious power.





Power That Matches the Moment

The three-day weekend has long marked the unofficial start of summer in the U.S., and how people spend it continues to evolve. Backyard gatherings have become full-scale experiences. Road trips are stretching further. And the expectation to stay powered, connected, and comfortable, whether at home or miles from the nearest outlet, has never been stronger. When heatwaves push the grid to its limits, that expectation becomes essential.

The Solar Generator 3600 Plus is built for that reality. With 3600Wh of LiFePO4 capacity, seamless home circuit integration, 6,000 charge cycles, and over 16 years of durability, it delivers long-term backup power designed for modern life - keeping your refrigerator running, your medical devices powered, your home office online, and your family's devices charged when the grid goes down. From a chest freezer full of groceries to a CPAP machine, a newborn's nursery to a home workshop, it handles the load without compromise. With solar compatibility and ChargeShield 2.0 technology, it's engineered to provide dependable protection for both homes and the moments that happen inside them.

It's not just a backup solution, and it's not a traditional generator. It's a solar generator - a redefined approach to everyday energy.

Built for the Big Moments – and the Quiet Ones

Beyond the Solar Generator 3600 Plus, Jackery's Memorial Day event spans its broader high-capacity lineup, designed for the experiences that define summer:



Road trips that go further, charge faster, and run cleaner

Backyard gatherings where the music doesn't stop and the blender keeps going

Camping and off-grid adventures powered entirely by the sun Weekend escapes where the only thing you're roughing is the terrain, not the amenities

Whether it's a family reunion in the backyard or a solo trek through the Southwest, Jackery's ecosystem of portable power stations and solar panels is engineered to go the distance.

The Season's Biggest Energy Event

Running May 14 - 27, Jackery's Memorial Day sale features up to 54% off select products and bundles - marking one of the brand's most significant seasonal events.

Featured offers include:



Solar Generator 3600 Plus: 43% off on

HomePower 3000: 48% off on Explorer 2000v2: 46% off on

As summer approaches, the event offers a timely opportunity to rethink how homes, travel, and everyday life stay powered.

To discover more about the Jackery Memorial Day Sale running from May 14 - May 27, head to

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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