Flying Umbrella At Game Sparks Safety Concerns As ASTM Standard Targets Windblown Injuries-Beachbub USA Offers Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A windborne umbrella struck fans during a baseball game recently which is shining a spotlight on a hidden but serious safety risk: unsecured umbrellas. This is an issue one company, beachBUB USA, has spent years working to successfully solve.

During a recent baseball game, powerful winds swept through a stadium, sending a loose umbrella airborne into the stands. The umbrella struck multiple fans, creating a moment of chaos that quickly spread across social media. While no serious injuries were reported, the incident served as a vivid reminder of how dangerous windblown umbrellas can be.

Though incidents like this may seem rare, they are far more common than many realize. Each year, approximately 3,000 people in the United States are treated in emergency rooms for injuries caused by flyaway beach umbrellas. These incidents range from lacerations to impalements-and in some tragic cases, even death.

Now, for the first time, a formal effort is underway to address this widespread safety issue. ASTM International, in collaboration with engineers from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), has introduced a new voluntary safety standard designed to reduce injuries caused by unstable umbrellas. The CPSC has also released a public safety video demonstrating the type of umbrella anchoring system that meets the new standard.

The standard: ASTM F3681-establishes clear performance requirements for beach umbrellas and anchoring systems. To be considered compliant, systems must withstand sustained winds of up to 30 miles per hour and resist at least 75 pounds of upward force. Anchoring systems that meet these criteria will include labeling to help consumers identify safer options.

The development of the standard followed years of research and testing. In 2021, prompted by concerns from U.S. lawmakers, ASTM convened a committee that included senior engineers from the CPSC. Through field studies, wind tunnel testing, and lab analysis, researchers sought to better understand the forces that cause umbrellas to become unstable and airborne.

Their findings were clear: traditional methods such as pushing a pole into the sand or using basic screw-style anchors are often ineffective in typical beach wind conditions. Without sufficient resistance at the base, umbrellas can quickly become dangerous projectiles.

For beachBUB USA this problem has long been a focus. The company's patented Ultra Umbrella Base was engineered specifically to prevent flyaway incidents by using a weighted anchoring system that provides significantly greater stability than traditional methods.

“The winds on the coast are very unpredictable,” said Bill Schermerhorn, creator of the beachBUB Ultra Umbrella Base.“A gust can occur at any time and can be two to three times stronger than the prevailing wind. That's what makes unsecured umbrellas so dangerous.”

Unlike conventional designs that rely on digging or screwing into the sand, the beachBUB Umbrella system uses a base that is filled with sand, on the beach to create a stable, low-center-of-gravity anchor. This approach distributes force more effectively and helps prevent the umbrella from tipping or lifting during sudden gusts.

The system has been wind tunnel tested to withstand winds up to 44 miles per hour-well above the 30 MPH requirement outlined in the ASTM standard. When fully filled, the base exceeds the required 75 pounds of resistance by approximately 160 percent, providing an added margin of safety.

“For decades, beach umbrellas have been used without the benefit of scientific testing on how to secure them safely,” Schermerhorn said.“This new standard is a major step forward because it gives consumers a clear benchmark for safety.”

The impact of ASTM F3681 is expected to extend beyond consumer awareness. Beach authorities and municipalities may soon begin informing the public that umbrellas must be secured with compliant anchoring systems. In some cases, beachgoers who use an umbrella that does not meet safety guidelines could be asked to remove it from the beach.

For families, beachgoers, and event organizers alike, the message is becoming increasingly clear: not all umbrellas and anchoring systems are created equal.

As the baseball game incident demonstrated, it only takes one strong gust to turn an everyday item into a serious hazard. Whether at the beach, a sporting event, or any outdoor gathering, ensuring that umbrellas are properly secured is critical to preventing avoidable injuries.

With the introduction of ASTM F3681 and innovations like the beachBUB umbrella system, consumers now have access to solutions that prioritize both convenience, functionality and safety.

About beachBUB USA: The beachBUB All-In-One Beach Umbrella System is designed to provide a safer, more stable experience for beachgoers. Engineered and wind tunnel tested to withstand winds up to 44 MPH, the system eliminates the need for ineffective screw-in anchors, sharp pointed pole tips or digging deep holes. The included ASTM-compliant base is filled with sand on the beach to ensure maximum stability with minimal effort. The beachBUB Ultra Base meets-and exceeds-the new ASTM safety standard, offering users added confidence and protection.

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