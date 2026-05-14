The Bondi Distillery Announces National Distribution Partnership With Breakthru Beverage Group Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Bondi Distillery Inc., the company behind CoCo Vodka TM, CoCo Rum TM -The Original Hard Coconut Waterand CoCo CLEAR, is proud to announce a new national distribution partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group Canada, one of the most respected and established beverage distributors in the industry.

This partnership marks a major milestone for the CoCo brand portfolio, unlocking nationwide access and positioning the brand for accelerated growth across Canada. Through Breakthru's extensive network and the expertise of the Pinnacle Division, CoCo products will expand into every province and territory over the coming months, bringing its innovative lineup of coconut water-based beverages to a broader audience than ever before.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Breakthru Beverage Group Canada as we enter this next phase of growth,” said Mark Convery, CEO and Co-Founder of The Bondi Distillery Inc.“To have CoCo featured alongside such a highly respected portfolio of iconic brands is a proud moment for our team. This partnership allows us to scale nationally with the right infrastructure, while continuing our mission of bringing better hydration to the masses through a lineup of innovative coconut water-based beverages.”

Known for its bold branding and category-defining products, the CoCo portfolio has rapidly gained traction across multiple markets. From its flagship CoCo VodkaTM and CoCo RumTM to the fast-growing non-alcohol, hydrating sparkling coconut water, CoCo CLEAR and emerging CoCo CaNNa line, the brand continues to push boundaries across both alcoholic and better-for-you beverage categories.

With Breakthru Beverage Group Canada's leadership, expertise, and national reach, The Bondi Distillery is well-positioned to further strengthen its presence in Canada and continue delivering standout products to consumers coast-to-coast.

About The Bondi Distillery Inc.

The Bondi Distillery Inc. is a Canadian beverage company and the creator of CoCo VodkaTM, CoCo RumTM - The Original Hard Coconut Water® - CoCo CLEAR, and CoCo CaNNa -a portfolio of innovative Coconut Water-based beverages spanning alcohol, hydration, and emerging categories. Known for its bold branding and commitment to quality, CoCo continues to redefine modern beverage experiences while bringing better hydration to consumers everywhere.

Media Contact:

Janelle Warren

The Bondi Distillery Inc.

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