Karnataka Lifts Ban On Religious Attire Hijab, Sacred Thread Allowed

CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Hijab, Other Religious Symbols Allowed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified the state government's decision to withdraw the February 5, 2022, order banning religious attire in educational institutions, stating that the revised guidelines permit not only the Hijab but also other traditionally worn religious symbols such as the sacred thread (Janivara), Rudraksha and Shiva beads.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said students would be allowed to wear "limited traditional and faith-based symbols" along with prescribed uniforms in educational institutions up to Class 12.

"Look... it is not just the Hijab. Those who wear the sacred thread (Janivara), the shivadara, or the rudraksha... All of them can wear them as well. They can wear them according to their respective beliefs," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the decision applies across educational levels, including primary schools, high schools and pre-university colleges.

"This applies up to the 12th standard. Whether it is high school, college, or primary school, it applies to all of them. You cannot come wearing shawls. You can wear a turban, the sacred thread, the shivadara, the rudraksha... and you can wear the Hijab. Only those things that have been traditionally in practice and part of existing beliefs until now are allowed, "he added.

Official Order Replaces Previous BJP Govt Ban

On May 13, the Karnataka government officially withdrew the February 5, 2022, order issued by the previous BJP government, which had prohibited students from wearing Hijabs inside classrooms in schools and colleges. The Congress-led state government simultaneously issued fresh guidelines allowing students to wear "limited traditional and custom-based symbols" along with the prescribed school uniform.

The move, implemented with immediate effect, comes after an April 24 incident in which a student's sacred thread was allegedly cut at a school. The then BJP government in Karnataka had, in February 2022, issued an order prohibiting the wearing of hijabs in classrooms.

Conditions and Protections Under New Guidelines

An order issued by the Congress government in Karnataka said that students "are permitted to wear limited traditional and custom-based symbols with the prescribed uniform. However, such traditional and custom-based symbols must be complementary to the uniform and must not alter, modify, or defeat the original purpose of the prescribed uniform," it said.

The order said that such permissible traditional and custom-based symbols "may include turbans, sacred threads, Shiva beads, Rudraksha, headscarves or any other similar traditional and custom-based symbols commonly worn by students". However, these should not interfere with discipline, safety and student identification.

"No student shall be denied entry to an educational institution, classroom, examination room or academic activity on the grounds of wearing such limited traditional and custom-based symbols along with the prescribed uniform," the order said.

It said that no student shall be compelled to wear such traditional and customary symbols. Similarly, no student shall be compelled to remove the limited traditional and customary symbols permitted by the Government.

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