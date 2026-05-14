4 WWE Superstars Randy Orton Could Destroy Upon His Explosive Return Soon

Randy Orton's WWE comeback is set to shake things up. From Cody Rhodes to Gunther, Nick Aldis, and Jacob Fatu, here are four possible rivalries The Viper could ignite when he returns to the blue brand.

The most natural continuation for Randy Orton is his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 42, Orton came close to winning his 15th world championship but fell short. After the match, he brutally attacked Rhodes, leaving him with a legitimate orbital injury.

\WWE had originally planned a tag match involving Jelly Roll, Cody Rhodes, Orton, and Pat McAfee, but McAfee's departure scrapped those plans. The storyline was always meant to continue, and Orton's return offers the perfect opportunity.

With Rhodes now preparing for his clash against Gunther in Italy, Orton could strike during that feud, reminding Rhodes that their war is far from over. The Viper never got a clean shot at Rhodes without interference, and his comeback could reignite the demand for a rematch.

Gunther's move to SmackDown through Paul Heyman's negotiation has made him a central figure in the title picture. Over the past year, The Ring General retired Goldberg, AJ Styles, and John Cena, cementing his dominance.

He attacked Rhodes without warning and immediately inserted himself into the championship scene. For Orton, who has been chasing the title himself, Gunther cutting to the front of the line is a direct provocation. WWE could use this as a short-term feud before building back to Rhodes.

Their history adds weight: Gunther defeated Orton in the King of the Ring tournament and at Bash in Berlin 2024, where they shook hands out of respect. That respect could easily turn into competition, making Gunther a logical target for Orton's return.

The tension between Randy Orton and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis dates back to late 2023. Orton signed with the blue brand and immediately dropped Aldis with an RKO. Aldis responded with a $50,000 fine, which Orton doubled with a cold remark that the extra money was“for next time.”

True to his word, Orton struck Aldis again in chaotic segments. With Aldis now responsible for signing Gunther to SmackDown and booking him for a world title match against Rhodes, Orton could return with vengeance. Aldis is a decorated former world champion, and WWE could use this storyline to push him back into the ring against The Viper.

Another intriguing possibility is Jacob Fatu. Reports suggest Orton may be revealed as the mystery attacker behind Fatu's recent storyline injury. Fatu has been red-hot on RAW, refusing to acknowledge Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief after his loss at Backlash.

His destructive path has put him at odds with the Bloodline, making him one of WWE's most dominant performers. If Orton is revealed as the attacker, it would set up a compelling cross-brand feud. The Samoan Werewolf's physical dominance against The Apex Predator would create a fresh program, giving Orton a new direction beyond the Cody Rhodes chase.