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Seoul Flags Low Likelihood of Non-Iranian Role in Hormuz Vessel Attack

Seoul Flags Low Likelihood of Non-Iranian Role in Hormuz Vessel Attack


2026-05-14 08:15:09
(MENAFN) South Korean officials have said that the possibility of a non-Iranian actor being involved in an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is considered low, according to reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

A senior Foreign Ministry official noted that while other scenarios have not been completely excluded, current assessments suggest limited likelihood of alternative perpetrators, pointing out that no piracy activity was detected in the vicinity.

As stated by reports, South Korea has concluded that the fire and explosion aboard the cargo ship HMM Namu on May 4 were caused by two unidentified airborne objects, though investigations are still ongoing.

Seoul has condemned the incident and emphasized that a full investigation will continue to establish responsibility, while maintaining that attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable under international norms.

According to reports, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said additional inquiries will be conducted alongside ongoing diplomatic engagement with relevant countries.

He added that South Korea will continue consultations with international partners as part of its response, stressing that attacks on civilian vessels “can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances.”

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