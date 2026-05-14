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OPEC Slash 2026 Oil Demand Outlook
(MENAFN) OPEC revised its global oil demand growth projection for 2026 downward on Wednesday, while simultaneously upgrading its outlook for the following year, according to the group's latest monthly market report.
The cartel now expects worldwide oil consumption to rise by a "healthy" 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) year on year in 2026 — a reduction of 200,000 bpd from the 1.4 million bpd expansion it had projected in its April assessment.
Looking further ahead, OPEC struck a more optimistic tone. The group estimates global oil demand will climb by approximately 1.5 million bpd year on year in 2027, marking an upward revision of roughly 200,000 bpd compared to its prior April forecast.
The regional breakdown reveals a stark divide between developed and emerging economies. Within OECD member nations, demand growth is projected at a modest 100,000 bpd year on year in 2026, while non-OECD countries are expected to drive the bulk of consumption gains, with demand forecast to expand by approximately 1.1 million bpd over the same period.
That divergence is set to persist into 2027. OECD nations are forecast to post demand growth of 200,000 bpd year on year, while non-OECD economies are expected to account for roughly 1.3 million bpd in additional consumption — underscoring the dominant role emerging markets continue to play in shaping the trajectory of global energy demand.
The cartel now expects worldwide oil consumption to rise by a "healthy" 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) year on year in 2026 — a reduction of 200,000 bpd from the 1.4 million bpd expansion it had projected in its April assessment.
Looking further ahead, OPEC struck a more optimistic tone. The group estimates global oil demand will climb by approximately 1.5 million bpd year on year in 2027, marking an upward revision of roughly 200,000 bpd compared to its prior April forecast.
The regional breakdown reveals a stark divide between developed and emerging economies. Within OECD member nations, demand growth is projected at a modest 100,000 bpd year on year in 2026, while non-OECD countries are expected to drive the bulk of consumption gains, with demand forecast to expand by approximately 1.1 million bpd over the same period.
That divergence is set to persist into 2027. OECD nations are forecast to post demand growth of 200,000 bpd year on year, while non-OECD economies are expected to account for roughly 1.3 million bpd in additional consumption — underscoring the dominant role emerging markets continue to play in shaping the trajectory of global energy demand.
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