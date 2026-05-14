African Leadership Magazine Announces Nominees For The 16Th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026

African Leadership Magazine ( ) today announced the nominees for the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026, recognising outstanding African business leaders, policymakers and enterprises driving economic transformation, innovation, governance excellence, and sustainable development across the continent. Public voting for the Awards is now officially open and will run until 22 May 2026, providing stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora the opportunity to participate in celebrating and affirming exceptional leadership and institutional impact across Africa's business and public sectors.

Now in its 16th year, the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) has become Africa's premier platform for recognising transformational leadership, corporate excellence, and outstanding contributions to the continent's economic growth and global competitiveness.

The selection process began with an open call for nominations, followed by a rigorous editorial screening and shortlisting exercise conducted by the African Leadership Magazine Editorial Board. The ongoing public voting phase now allows stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora to participate directly in the selection process, while the final stage will involve a comprehensive editorial assessment of voting outcomes, supporting evidence, measurable impact, and institutional performance before winners are officially announced. Public votes account for 65% of the final decision-making process, while the remaining 35% is based on supporting evidence and editorial evaluation, ensuring a transparent, credible, and merit-driven selection framework.

The 2026 nominees represent Africa's leading business executives, reform-driven policymakers, multinational corporations, financial institutions, regulators, and emerging enterprise leaders whose contributions continue to strengthen business ecosystems, deepen regional integration, attract investments, and advance the continent's global competitiveness.

The winners of the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) will be formally honoured and presented with their instruments of honour during the Awards Ceremony and strategic stakeholder engagements scheduled for 2–3 July 2026 at the prestigious House of Lords, London, United Kingdom, which will convene senior business executives, policymakers, investors, diplomats, regulators, and influential stakeholders from across Africa and the international community.

Full List of Nominees for the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026

African Business Leader of the Year

James Mwangi, Group MD/CEO Equity Group Holdings Plc, KenyaDaniel McKorley, Executive Chairman, McDan Group, GhanaAdaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, NigeriaMohamed Mansour, Chairman, Mansour Group, EgyptSayyu Dantata, Founder&Chairman, MRS Holdings Limited, Nigeria

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Halima Aliko Dangote, Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries, NigeriaAkiko Seyoum Ambaye, Founder&CEO, Orchid Business Group PLC, EthiopiaCatherine Lesetedi, CEO Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL)Kapumpe Chola, CEO First National Bank (FNB) ZambiaCatherine Tchokonté, CEO Airtel MadagascarFatoumata Mbalou Sanogo, CEO Petroci Holding, Cote d'Ivoire

African Finance Minister of the Year

John Mbadi Ng'ongo, Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury and Economic Planning, KenyaNadia Fettah Alaoui, Economy and Finance Minister, MoroccoCassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, GhanaLouis-Paul Motazé, Minister of Finance, Cameroon

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Eyob Tekalign, Governor, National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE)Yvon Sana Bangui, Governor, Bank of Central African StatesLesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve BankEmmanuel Tutuba, Governor, Bank of Tanzania

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Alex Otti, Executive Governor of Abia State, NigeriaWavinya Ndeti, Governor of Machakos County, KenyaAdanech Abebe, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

African CEO of the Year

Boye Olusanya, Group Managing Director/CEO, Flour Mills of Nigeria PlcSebastião Gaspar Martins, Chairman&CEO, Sonangol Group, AngolaJeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, TogoNour Eddine Daoudi, Chairman&CEO, SONATRACH Group, Algeria

African Company of the Year

Vodacom Group, South AfricaDangote Group, NigeriaOrascom Construction, EgyptCoris Bank International, Burkina FasoOCP Group, Morocco

African Brand of the Year

Ethiopian AirlinesAirtel AfricaUnited Bank for AfricaAttijariwafa Bank (Morocco)

African Regulator of the Year

National Communications Authority, GhanaBotswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA)Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA)Banque Centrale du Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo

Industry Personality of the Year

Ahmed Elsewedy, Group President/CEO, Elsewedy Electric, EgyptYasser Shaker, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA)Owen Silavwe, MD/CEO, Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC, ZambiaBayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)

Trade&Investment Minister of the Year

Shadiya Alimatou Assouman, Minister of Industry and Trade, BeninLuc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Minister of Trade, CameroonBasílio Zefanias Muhate, Minister of Economy, MozambiqueRui Miguêns de Oliveira, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Angola

Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

Ethiopian Investment CommissionUganda Investment AuthorityInvestSA (South Africa)Economic Development Board Mauritius (EDB Mauritius)Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Young Business Leader of the Year

Abdoul Karim Diallo, Director General, Société Nationale d'Organisation et de Commerce (SONOCO) GuineaDavid Mantiziba, Founder/CEO, Wildfin Microfinance ZimbabweYahya Tarek Diab, CEO, Veros Petroleum Ltd, GhanaDaniel Ekali Kwizombe, CEO, DEK Engineering&Electrical Contractors, MalawiImad Bouiboukir, CEO, MI Travaux - Morocco

African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the Year

Galaxy Backbone NigeriaSafaricom KenyaEthio Telecom (Ethiopia)Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet)

CSR&Community Development Impact Award

Mastercard AfricaDebswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited, BotswanaEast African Breweries LimitedBakhresa Group, TanzaniaNamdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd (Namibia)

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

KCB Group (Kenya)Salaam Somali BankGénérale de Banque de Mauritanie (GBM)CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank, SenegalMauritius Commercial Bank

Capital Market / Stock Exchange of the Year

Ghana Stock ExchangeEgyptian ExchangeDar es Salaam Stock Exchange - TanzaniaUganda Securities ExchangeNigerian Exchange Group

African Diaspora Business Leader of the Year

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners / BlackRock, NigeriaIsmail Ahmed, Founder/Chairman, WorldRemit, SomalilandHelmy Eltoukhy, Chairman, Guardant Health, Egypt

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sam Jonah - Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital Equity Fund, GhanaJim Ovia, Founder, Zenith Bank Nigeria

To cast your vote, visit: by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

For media and other enquiries:

Ehis Ayere

Group General Manager, African Leadership Magazine UK

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+44 203 051 1883

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organisation (UK), presents the best of Africa to a global audience-telling the African story from an African perspective while advancing practical solutions to the continent's most pressing challenges. For over 19 years, we have championed impactful leadership and promoted African opportunities worldwide through an integrated ecosystem of Afro-positive content, trade facilitation and market-entry support, high-level networking platforms, and targeted public-sector training and advisory services.

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