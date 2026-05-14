African Leadership Magazine Announces Nominees For The 16Th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026
African Leadership Magazine ( ) today announced the nominees for the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026, recognising outstanding African business leaders, policymakers and enterprises driving economic transformation, innovation, governance excellence, and sustainable development across the continent. Public voting for the Awards is now officially open and will run until 22 May 2026, providing stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora the opportunity to participate in celebrating and affirming exceptional leadership and institutional impact across Africa's business and public sectors.
Now in its 16th year, the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) has become Africa's premier platform for recognising transformational leadership, corporate excellence, and outstanding contributions to the continent's economic growth and global competitiveness.
The selection process began with an open call for nominations, followed by a rigorous editorial screening and shortlisting exercise conducted by the African Leadership Magazine Editorial Board. The ongoing public voting phase now allows stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora to participate directly in the selection process, while the final stage will involve a comprehensive editorial assessment of voting outcomes, supporting evidence, measurable impact, and institutional performance before winners are officially announced. Public votes account for 65% of the final decision-making process, while the remaining 35% is based on supporting evidence and editorial evaluation, ensuring a transparent, credible, and merit-driven selection framework.
The 2026 nominees represent Africa's leading business executives, reform-driven policymakers, multinational corporations, financial institutions, regulators, and emerging enterprise leaders whose contributions continue to strengthen business ecosystems, deepen regional integration, attract investments, and advance the continent's global competitiveness.
The winners of the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) will be formally honoured and presented with their instruments of honour during the Awards Ceremony and strategic stakeholder engagements scheduled for 2–3 July 2026 at the prestigious House of Lords, London, United Kingdom, which will convene senior business executives, policymakers, investors, diplomats, regulators, and influential stakeholders from across Africa and the international community.
Full List of Nominees for the 16th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2026
African Business Leader of the YearJames Mwangi, Group MD/CEO Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman, McDan Group, Ghana Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria Mohamed Mansour, Chairman, Mansour Group, Egypt Sayyu Dantata, Founder&Chairman, MRS Holdings Limited, Nigeria
African Female Business Leader of the YearHalima Aliko Dangote, Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries, Nigeria Akiko Seyoum Ambaye, Founder&CEO, Orchid Business Group PLC, Ethiopia Catherine Lesetedi, CEO Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) Kapumpe Chola, CEO First National Bank (FNB) Zambia Catherine Tchokonté, CEO Airtel Madagascar Fatoumata Mbalou Sanogo, CEO Petroci Holding, Cote d'Ivoire
African Finance Minister of the YearJohn Mbadi Ng'ongo, Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury and Economic Planning, Kenya Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Economy and Finance Minister, Morocco Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, Ghana Louis-Paul Motazé, Minister of Finance, Cameroon
Central Bank Governor of the YearEyob Tekalign, Governor, National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Yvon Sana Bangui, Governor, Bank of Central African States Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank Emmanuel Tutuba, Governor, Bank of Tanzania
Business-Friendly Governor of the YearAlex Otti, Executive Governor of Abia State, Nigeria Wavinya Ndeti, Governor of Machakos County, Kenya Adanech Abebe, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
African CEO of the YearBoye Olusanya, Group Managing Director/CEO, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Sebastião Gaspar Martins, Chairman&CEO, Sonangol Group, Angola Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Togo Nour Eddine Daoudi, Chairman&CEO, SONATRACH Group, Algeria
African Company of the YearVodacom Group, South Africa Dangote Group, Nigeria Orascom Construction, Egypt Coris Bank International, Burkina Faso OCP Group, Morocco
African Brand of the YearEthiopian Airlines Airtel Africa United Bank for Africa Attijariwafa Bank (Morocco)
African Regulator of the YearNational Communications Authority, Ghana Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) Banque Centrale du Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo
Industry Personality of the YearAhmed Elsewedy, Group President/CEO, Elsewedy Electric, Egypt Yasser Shaker, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) Owen Silavwe, MD/CEO, Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC, Zambia Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)
Trade&Investment Minister of the YearShadiya Alimatou Assouman, Minister of Industry and Trade, Benin Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Minister of Trade, Cameroon Basílio Zefanias Muhate, Minister of Economy, Mozambique Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Angola
Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the YearEthiopian Investment Commission Uganda Investment Authority InvestSA (South Africa) Economic Development Board Mauritius (EDB Mauritius) Ghana Investment Promotion Centre
Young Business Leader of the YearAbdoul Karim Diallo, Director General, Société Nationale d'Organisation et de Commerce (SONOCO) Guinea David Mantiziba, Founder/CEO, Wildfin Microfinance Zimbabwe Yahya Tarek Diab, CEO, Veros Petroleum Ltd, Ghana Daniel Ekali Kwizombe, CEO, DEK Engineering&Electrical Contractors, Malawi Imad Bouiboukir, CEO, MI Travaux - Morocco
African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the YearGalaxy Backbone Nigeria Safaricom Kenya Ethio Telecom (Ethiopia) Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet)
CSR&Community Development Impact AwardMastercard Africa Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited, Botswana East African Breweries Limited Bakhresa Group, Tanzania Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd (Namibia)
Africa Business Integrity Leader AwardKCB Group (Kenya) Salaam Somali Bank Générale de Banque de Mauritanie (GBM) CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank, Senegal Mauritius Commercial Bank
Capital Market / Stock Exchange of the YearGhana Stock Exchange Egyptian Exchange Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange - Tanzania Uganda Securities Exchange Nigerian Exchange Group
African Diaspora Business Leader of the YearAdebayo Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners / BlackRock, Nigeria Ismail Ahmed, Founder/Chairman, WorldRemit, Somaliland Helmy Eltoukhy, Chairman, Guardant Health, Egypt
Lifetime Achievement AwardSam Jonah - Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital Equity Fund, Ghana Jim Ovia, Founder, Zenith Bank Nigeria To cast your vote, visit: by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.
For media and other enquiries:
Ehis Ayere
Group General Manager, African Leadership Magazine UK
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+44 203 051 1883
About African Leadership Magazine:
The African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organisation (UK), presents the best of Africa to a global audience-telling the African story from an African perspective while advancing practical solutions to the continent's most pressing challenges. For over 19 years, we have championed impactful leadership and promoted African opportunities worldwide through an integrated ecosystem of Afro-positive content, trade facilitation and market-entry support, high-level networking platforms, and targeted public-sector training and advisory services.
Follow African Leadership Magazine across its official platforms for updates and announcements relating to the 2026 African Business Leadership Awards
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