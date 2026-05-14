Synergy CHC Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|3 Months ended March 31
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income for the period
|$
|(2.57)
|$
|0.88
|Adjusted for:
|Interest expense, net
|2.01
|1.08
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax benefit
|(0.01)
|(0.01)
|EBITDA
|$
|(0.54)
|$
|1.98
|Foreign currency adjustment
|(0.00
|0.00
|Stock based compensation
|0.16
|-
|Board expenses
|0.03
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(0.35)
|$
|1.98
About Synergy CHC Corp.
Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding brand expansion and growth initiatives. These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy's filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Investor Relations
Gateway Group
Cody Slach, Greg Robles
949.574.3860
...
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2026
| December 31,
2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|292,115
|$
|2,622,313
|Restricted cash
|100,000
|100,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,268,022
|3,203,505
|Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $652,270 and $110,803, respectively)
|1,303,173
|351,049
|Inventory, net
|3,381,614
|3,737,509
|Total Current Assets
|6,344,924
|10,014,376
|Intangible assets, net
|116,667
|150,000
|Total Assets
|$
|6,461,591
|$
|10,164,376
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including payable to shareholder of $193,641 and $197,512, respectively)
|$
|4,031,994
|$
|6,388,219
|Income taxes payable
|85,811
|88,108
|Contract liabilities
|-
|1,526
|Short term loans payable, net of debt discount, related party
|-
|100,000
|Current portion of notes payable, net of debt discount
|2,730,981
|1,658,215
|Total Current Liabilities
|6,848,786
|8,236,068
|Long-term Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of debt discount
|25,018,055
|25,056,446
|Total long-term liabilities
|25,018,055
|25,056,446
|Total Liabilities
|31,866,841
|33,292,514
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit:
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 11,483,926 shares issued; 11,303,853 outstanding
|114
|114
|Additional paid in capital
|33,710,857
|33,594,550
|Common stock to be issued
|153,400
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(132,201
|)
|(154,281
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(59,009,920
|)
|(56,441,021
|)
|Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost
|(127,500
|)
|(127,500
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(25,405,250
|)
|(23,128,138
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|6,461,591
|$
|10,164,376
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
| For the
three months
ended
| For the
three months
ended
| March 31,
2026
| March 31,
2025
|Revenue
|Product Sales
|$
|5,492,705
|$
|6,670,534
|License Revenue
|-
|1,500,000
|Total Revenue
|5,492,705
|8,170,534
|Cost of Sales
|1,521,910
|2,006,513
|Gross Profit
|3,970,795
|6,164,021
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|2,455,732
|2,876,271
|General and administrative
|2,048,850
|1,306,714
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,333
|33,333
|Total operating expenses
|4,537,915
|4,216,318
|(Loss) Income from operations
|(567,120
|)
|1,947,703
|Other (income) expenses
|Interest income
|(340
|)
|(13,882
|)
|Interest expense
|2,012,121
|1,095,369
|Remeasurement loss on translation of foreign subsidiary
|3,718
|1,412
|Total other expenses
|2,015,499
|1,082,899
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|(2,582,619
|)
|864,804
|Income tax benefit
|13,720
|11,460
|Net (loss) income after tax
|$
|(2,568,899
|)
|$
|876,264
|Net (loss) income per share – basic
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|0.10
|Net (loss) income per share – diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|0.10
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|11,303,853
|8,560,636
|Diluted
|11,303,853
|8,577,620
|Comprehensive (loss) income:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,568,899
|)
|$
|876,264
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|22,080
|(1,935
|)
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(2,546,819
|)
|$
|874,329
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the
three months
ended
| For the
three months
ended
| March 31,
2026
| March 31,
2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,568,899
|)
|$
|876,264
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance cost
|951,942
|406,841
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,333
|33,333
|Stock based compensation
|116,307
|-
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|2,684
|(3,137
|)
|Remeasurement loss (gain) on translation of foreign subsidiary
|3,718
|(1,412
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,935,483
|940,519
|Other receivables
|-
|144,637
|Loan receivable, related party
|-
|(833
|)
|Inventory
|355,895
|(629,935
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(410,657
|)
|(114,787
|)
|Prepaid expense, related party
|(541,467
|)
|(195,913
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(2,297
|)
|(165,413
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(1,526
|)
|(24,216
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,915,323
|)
|(2,218,041
|)
|Accounts payable, related party
|(3,871
|)
|129,312
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,044,678
|)
|(822,781
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|-
|-
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Advances from related party
|-
|135,000
|Repayment of notes payable, related party
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|2,660,000
|1,496,250
|Payment of loan financing fees
|(55,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of notes payable
|(2,812,600
|)
|(1,316,572
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(307,600
|)
|314,678
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|22,080
|(1,935
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,330,198
|)
|(510,038
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
|2,722,313
|787,920
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|392,115
|$
|277,882
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|392,846
|$
|573,529
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Issuance of common stock for accounts receivable advance financing
|$
|-
|$
|117,648
|Loan financing fees, accrued
|$
|110,000
|$
|-
|Capitalized interest on senior debt
|$
|400,033
|$
|-
|Common stock to be issued for accounts receivable advance financing
|$
|153,400
|$
|-
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