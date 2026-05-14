Synergy CHC Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

“Our first quarter results reflect continued execution and the growing momentum of our functional beverage business,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp.“During the quarter, we generated over $650,000 in functional beverage revenue, exceeding our total beverage revenue for all of 2025. This performance reflects the success of our expanding retail and distribution partnerships across the U.S., supported by healthy sell-through that is already driving increased reorder activity. Reflecting this momentum, our beverage division is operating at an estimated annual run rate exceeding $4 million. With this foundation in place and continued expansion of our distribution footprint underway, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities emerging within the functional beverage sector. With solid early-year momentum and a clear strategic path, we expect 2026 to be a year of sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period



Revenue of $5.49 million vs. $8.17 million.

Gross margin of 72.3% vs. 75.4%.

Income (loss) from operations of ($0.57) million vs. $1.95 million.

Net income (loss) of ($2.57) million vs. $0.88 million.

Earnings (loss) per share of ($0.23) vs. $0.10.

EBITDA (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.54) million vs. $1.98 million. Adjusted EBITDA (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $(0.35) million vs. $1.98 million.





First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $5.49 million compared to $8.17 million in the first quarter of 2025, due to license revenue of $1.5 million in 2025 that did not repeat in 2026 and out-of-stock dynamics for several key online items in our Flat Tummy brand, which impacted online sales. This was partially offset by strong performance in beverages, which delivered significantly higher revenue compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 72.3% compared to 75.4% in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding license revenue from the first quarter of 2025, normalized gross margin for that period was 70.0%, a 2.3% improvement year-over-year.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $4.54 million compared to $4.22 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting higher overhead associated with the expansion of the beverage business.

Income (loss) from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was ($0.57) million compared to $1.95 million in the first quarter of 2025, which is largely due to the license revenue of $1.5 million in 2025 that did not repeat in 2026 and increased overhead costs.

Net income (loss) in the first quarter of 2026 was ($2.57) million compared to net income of $0.88 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Earnings (loss) per share in the first quarter of 2026 was ($0.23) compared to $0.10 in the first quarter of 2025.

EBITDA (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first quarter of 2026 was ($0.54) million compared to $1.98 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first quarter of 2026 was $(0.35) million compared to $1.98 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, Synergy had approximately $0.30 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025. Subsequent to quarter-end, Synergy raised approximately $2.7 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

As of March 31, 2026, Synergy had a working capital deficit of $0.50 million, compared to a $1.78 million working capital surplus as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Synergy had $3.4 million in inventory, compared to $3.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2025.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $2.0 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.82 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

To assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and that can vary significantly between periods. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time expenses and non-cash expenses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):