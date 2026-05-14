Kentucky Sell Now Offers Louisville Homeowners A Direct Cash Option To Sell Houses As-Is

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Louisville, KY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky Sell Now, a locally owned home-buying company founded by Brian Hemmerle, is providing homeowners in Louisville and across Kentucky a direct way to sell my house fast for cash without repairs, cleaning, or fees.

The Louisville-based company purchases properties in their current condition, giving sellers an alternative to the traditional real estate process. Kentucky Sell Now operates from its office at 913 Lily Creek Rd Ste 101 in Louisville and focuses specifically on serving property owners throughout the Kentucky market.



“Our reputation in Louisville matters deeply to us, and that's why we keep our process direct and honest,” said Brian Hemmerle, Owner.“We buy homes as-is. No repairs, no cleaning, no fees. We want homeowners to know they have a straightforward option when they need to sell, and we'll support them from start to finish.”



As-Is Purchasing Removes Repair Requirements



Kentucky Sell Now buys properties in their existing condition. Homeowners do not need to invest time or money in fixing up a property before selling. Whether a house needs cosmetic updates or has deferred maintenance, the company makes cash offers on the home as it stands, removing a significant barrier that can delay or complicate a traditional sale.



No Cleaning Obligation for Sellers



Beyond repairs, the company also does not require sellers to clean or prepare the property for sale. Traditional listings typically demand staging, deep cleaning, and ongoing upkeep for showings. Kentucky Sell Now's process eliminates that expectation entirely, allowing homeowners to move forward without that added burden.



Zero-Fee Structure for Homeowners



The company does not charge sellers fees as part of the transaction. In a conventional sale, homeowners often face agent commissions and various closing costs. Kentucky Sell Now's no-fee model means sellers can evaluate the cash offer knowing it is not subject to additional deductions from the company's side.



Cash Offers Provide Transaction Clarity



As cash home buyers, Kentucky Sell Now does not rely on mortgage approvals or third-party financing. Cash transactions remove the uncertainty of buyer financing falling through, which is a common reason traditional home sales are delayed or canceled. Sellers receive a defined offer without that contingency.



Local Ownership and Market Focus



Kentucky Sell Now is locally owned and operated in Louisville. The company's focus on the Louisville and broader Kentucky market means homeowners work directly with a team that understands local property conditions and neighborhoods, rather than dealing with a national operation with no ties to the area.



A Direct Process Tailored to Seller Needs



The company emphasizes flexibility in working with homeowners on their own terms and timeline. For those searching for a company that says we buy houses as-is, Kentucky Sell Now's direct approach allows sellers to engage with a single point of contact rather than navigating multiple parties. Each transaction is structured around the homeowner's specific situation and schedule.



Serving Homeowners Across Kentucky



While based in Louisville, Kentucky, Sell Now extends its as-is cash buying process to property owners across the state. Homeowners outside the Louisville metro area who are looking for a cash sale without repairs or fees can access the same straightforward process.



Homeowners interested in receiving a cash offer on their property can reach Kentucky Sell Now at (502) 610-0070 to discuss their situation and learn how the process works.



About Kentucky Sell Now



Kentucky Sell Now is a Louisville-based real estate investment company founded by Brian Hemmerle. The company specializes in purchasing homes as-is for cash, serving property owners in Louisville and throughout Kentucky with a direct, no-fee selling process. More information is available at .



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What does it mean to sell a house“as-is” to Kentucky Sell Now?



A: Selling as-is means homeowners are not required to make any repairs, perform deep cleaning, or stage the property before the sale. The company purchases homes in their current condition, whether they need cosmetic updates or have significant deferred maintenance.



Q2: How does the company's fee structure and financing work compared to traditional sales?



A: Kentucky Sell Now operates a zero-fee model where sellers do not pay agent commissions or closing fees to the company. Because they provide direct cash offers, the transaction is not contingent on mortgage approvals or third-party financing.



Q3: Which geographic areas does Kentucky Sell Now serve?



A: The company is a locally owned operation based in Louisville, but it purchases properties from homeowners across the entire state of Kentucky. Sellers throughout the state can contact them to receive a cash offer regardless of their specific neighborhood.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Kentucky Sell Now

Address: 913 Lily Creek Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40243

Phone: (502) 610-0070 Website:

CONTACT: Kentucky Sell Now 913 Lily Creek Rd, Ste 101 Louisville KY 40243 United States (502) 610-0070