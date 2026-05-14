(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Enterprise Group Announces Results for the First Quarter 2026 May 14, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Enterprise Group Inc. St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise" ). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q1 2026 results.



Three months

March 31,

2026

Three months

March 31,

2025

Revenue $12,003,053

$10,328,085

Gross margin $6,094,753 51% $5,175,343 50% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $5,427,289 45% $4,415,855 43% Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Basic $0.07

$0.06

Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Diluted $0.07

$0.05

Income before tax $3,148,560

$3,721,671

Net income and comprehensive income $2,408,724

$2,977,898

Earnings per share - Basic $0.03

$0.04

Earnings per share - Diluted $0.03

$0.04



(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

Activity levels continued to increase in the first quarter of 2026, supported by sustained strong growth in the Alberta market. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $12,003,053 compared to $10,328,085 in the prior period, an increase of $1,674,968 or 16%. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6,094,753 compared to $5,175,343 in the prior period, an increase of $919,410 or 18%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $5,427,289 compared to $4,415,855 in the prior period, an increase of $1,011,434 or 23%. During the quarter, Enterprise repurchased and cancelled 717,300 of its outstanding common shares at an average purchase price of $1.22 per share. Management feels the share price is not reflective of the true value of the Company and will continue to support its share price when reasonable to do so. As such, On April 2, 2026, the Company renewed its normal course issuer bid. During the quarter a combined total of 1,932,500 warrants and broker warrants were exercised resulting in net proceeds of $1,838,402 with 1,500 warrants expiring on March 11, 2026, unexercised. Originally issued on March 12, 2024, exercising of 5,003,801 warrants, broker warrants and broker options combined for net proceeds to the company of $4,720,942 over the lifetime of the issuance. On May 1, 2026, The Company purchased property consisting of land and buildings in Whitecourt, Alberta for $3,150,000. The property was acquired using cash proceeds from the sale of its Acheson Alberta properties and operational cashflow. The new Whitecourt location will be used as the base for Evolution Power Project's Alberta operations, allowing the company to better serve the expanding power generation activity in the Province. The prior period results were positively impacted by a $1,125,000 gain associated with a negotiated settlement discount on the closing of the Company's previous debt facility. This gain did not impact gross margin or adjusted EBITDA but did increase income before tax and earnings per share by $0.01.

Enterprise Group, President and Director, Desmond O'Kell, comments, "The Company's business development strategies continue to generate new client opportunities, with customers successfully adopting its turbine power generation technology to support improved reliability, lower fuel costs, operational cost savings, and enhanced operating efficiency. Based on growing engagement from both existing and new customers, along with increasing repeat activity, the Company expects this momentum to continue as adoption of its power solutions expands across multiple applications and industries."

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website . Corporate filings can be found on .