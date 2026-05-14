XCEL BRANDS Announces Renowned Dog Behaviorist And Television Personality Cesar Millan To Premiere On QVC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer led brands through social commerce and live streaming, is excited to announce, Cesar Millan will be premiering with his new pet multi category collection Trust, Respect, Love by Cesar Millan on QVC (September, 2026).

Known worldwide for his training philosophy and decades of experience rehabilitating dogs and educating owners, Cesar Millan's latest project will provide high quality and advanced products.

The Trust, Respect, Love by Cesar Millan collection will feature a curated assortment of pet essentials and lifestyle products created to enhance daily routines for both dogs and their owners. Inspired by Cesar Millan's lifelong mission to educate and empower pet owners, the brand reflects a balanced approach to care, connection, and companionship.

“Cesar Millan is one of the most trusted names in the pet industry, and the Trust Respect Love by Cesar Millan brand perfectly captures the deep connection people have with their pets today,” said Robert D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This collection was designed to bring together style, function, and purpose through elevated pet products that reflect Cesar's philosophy and resonate with today's pet owners. We are thrilled to introduce this brand to QVC customers worldwide.”

“For me, trust, respect, and love are the foundations of every relationship with a dog,” said Cesar Millan.“This collection is about bringing those principles into everyday life with products that support both pets and the people who love them.”

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. As the original host of the hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With a social media following of over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on television around the world, Cesar's influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at .

For further information please contact:

Gaetano Mastropasqua

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About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer's shop. The company's previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit .

For further information please contact:

Seth Burroughs

Xcel Brands

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at