Kyverna Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the following upcoming conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 4 th Annual Nasdaq BioConnect Conference

Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, May 19th, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at kyvernatx. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the website for 90 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating autoimmune patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its recently completed registrational trial in stiff person syndrome and an ongoing registrational trial for generalized myasthenia gravis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform the next priority indications. Additionally, its next generation pipeline includes CAR T-cell therapies deploying novel innovations to improve patient access and experience. For more information, please visit .

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