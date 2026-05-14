MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Reports Improved Interim Results and Positive Operating Cash Flow

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ: GLXG) (“GLXG” or the“Company”), a provider of payroll outsourcing and employment services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

· Revenue increased to HKD14.0 million (US$2.0 million), representing year-over-year growth of approximately 2%

· Total number of customers increased from 196 to 210

· Net loss improved significantly from HKD26.5 million (US$3.4 million) to HKD1.1 million (US$0.1 million)

· Operating expenses declined substantially following normalization of prior-period non-recurring expenses

· Net cash provided by operating activities was HKD1.25 million (US$0.2 million)

· Cash balance increased to HKD33.2 million (US$4 million) as of December 31, 2025

The Company's employment services business continued to expand across multiple Asian markets, supported by growing demand for cross-border employment and outsourcing solutions.

The substantial reduction in net loss compared to the prior period primarily reflected the absence of certain one-time research and development expenditures and listing-related costs incurred during the prior fiscal year.

For the full interim unaudited financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2025, please refer to the report of foreign issuers furnished by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on the even day of this release.

Business Update

The Company has also observed encouraging business activity entering 2026, including increases in client headcount across selected accounts and continued onboarding of projects in multiple markets. These observations are preliminary in nature and may not necessarily be indicative of future financial results.

Capital Position

As of December 31, 2025, the Company maintained cash and cash equivalents of approximately HKD33.2 million (US$4 million) and positive working capital. Management believes the Company's current liquidity position supports its present operating plan and ongoing business development activities.

Based on current expectations, the Company does not currently expect to require near-term external equity financing and has no present intention to establish an at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program over the next 12 months. This assessment remains subject to market conditions, business performance, and strategic considerations.

Management Commentary

Wai Hong Lao, Chief Executive Officer of GLXG, commented:

“Our interim results reflect continued progress in stabilizing and strengthening our operating profile following our public listing. While revenue growth remained modest during the period, we achieved meaningful improvement in our cost structure and operating performance.

We are encouraged by the continued expansion of our customer base, positive operating cash flow, and ongoing business activity entering 2026. We remain focused on disciplined execution, prudent capital management, and building long-term shareholder value.”

About Galaxy Payroll Group Limited

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited is a provider of payroll outsourcing and employment services operating across multiple Asian markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, customer demand, competitive conditions, regulatory developments, financing conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future business activity, growth expectations, liquidity, and financing intentions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.