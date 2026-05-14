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Latvia's PM Silina Resigns After Collapse of Three-Party Coalition
(MENAFN) Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced Thursday she would step down following the dramatic collapse of the country's three-party coalition government, plunging the Baltic nation into political uncertainty.
The resignation came one day after the Progressive party urged President Edgars Rinkevics to open consultations on assembling a new government, declaring that Silina's cabinet had lost its capacity to govern. The party outlined two paths forward: the prime minister's voluntary resignation or a parliamentary confidence vote.
After holding talks with the Progressives on Wednesday, Silina indicated she had pushed for the coalition to press on — a proposal the Progressives flatly rejected, withdrawing their backing from the New Unity-led government entirely.
The Union of Greens and Farmers echoed that assessment Wednesday, stating that the Progressives' pullout had effectively toppled the administration and arguing that fresh leadership would serve Latvia's national interests.
The coalition's unraveling traces back to a single flashpoint: Silina's abrupt dismissal last Sunday of Defense Minister Andris Spruds, a Progressive party member. The move followed a series of unsettling drone incidents in eastern Latvia, in which two foreign unmanned aerial vehicles crashed into an oil storage facility, damaging an empty oil tank.
President Rinkevics said he intends to meet with representatives from all parliamentary factions to assess the political landscape, stressing that Latvia requires a fully functional, parliament-backed government — even with national elections now just five months away.
The resignation came one day after the Progressive party urged President Edgars Rinkevics to open consultations on assembling a new government, declaring that Silina's cabinet had lost its capacity to govern. The party outlined two paths forward: the prime minister's voluntary resignation or a parliamentary confidence vote.
After holding talks with the Progressives on Wednesday, Silina indicated she had pushed for the coalition to press on — a proposal the Progressives flatly rejected, withdrawing their backing from the New Unity-led government entirely.
The Union of Greens and Farmers echoed that assessment Wednesday, stating that the Progressives' pullout had effectively toppled the administration and arguing that fresh leadership would serve Latvia's national interests.
The coalition's unraveling traces back to a single flashpoint: Silina's abrupt dismissal last Sunday of Defense Minister Andris Spruds, a Progressive party member. The move followed a series of unsettling drone incidents in eastern Latvia, in which two foreign unmanned aerial vehicles crashed into an oil storage facility, damaging an empty oil tank.
President Rinkevics said he intends to meet with representatives from all parliamentary factions to assess the political landscape, stressing that Latvia requires a fully functional, parliament-backed government — even with national elections now just five months away.
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