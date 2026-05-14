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Trump, Xi Open Beijing Talks, Pledge Cooperation
(MENAFN) Bilateral talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began in Beijing on Thursday, marking the first visit by a US president to China since 2017, according to reports.
The meeting opened with a handshake between the two leaders, followed by brief remarks in which Xi emphasized the importance of stability in US–China relations. As stated by reports, Xi said he had long believed the two countries *“have more common interests than differences.”*
He further argued that a stable relationship between the world’s two largest economies benefits the international system, adding that cooperation and competition carry asymmetric outcomes. Xi stated, *“A stable bilateral relationship is good for the world. China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals. We should help each other succeed and prosper together,”* according to remarks delivered through an interpreter.
The Chinese president also extended congratulations to Trump ahead of the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will be marked in July.
Trump, in turn, described what he called a *“fantastic relationship”* with Xi during his previous term, highlighting efforts to manage past disputes. According to reports, he said, *“We’ve gotten along when there were difficulties, we worked them out. We are going to have a fantastic future together,”* and added that he held strong personal regard for Xi’s leadership.
He further stated, *“You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true,”* and predicted, *“The relationship between China and the US is going to be better than ever before,”* as part of his opening remarks.
The leaders met at the Great Hall of the People, where they exchanged greetings and posed for photographs before proceeding into formal discussions. The visit also included a ceremonial review of troops in Tiananmen Square.
The talks come at a time of broader geopolitical strain, including a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route responsible for a significant share of global energy shipments.
The meeting opened with a handshake between the two leaders, followed by brief remarks in which Xi emphasized the importance of stability in US–China relations. As stated by reports, Xi said he had long believed the two countries *“have more common interests than differences.”*
He further argued that a stable relationship between the world’s two largest economies benefits the international system, adding that cooperation and competition carry asymmetric outcomes. Xi stated, *“A stable bilateral relationship is good for the world. China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals. We should help each other succeed and prosper together,”* according to remarks delivered through an interpreter.
The Chinese president also extended congratulations to Trump ahead of the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will be marked in July.
Trump, in turn, described what he called a *“fantastic relationship”* with Xi during his previous term, highlighting efforts to manage past disputes. According to reports, he said, *“We’ve gotten along when there were difficulties, we worked them out. We are going to have a fantastic future together,”* and added that he held strong personal regard for Xi’s leadership.
He further stated, *“You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true,”* and predicted, *“The relationship between China and the US is going to be better than ever before,”* as part of his opening remarks.
The leaders met at the Great Hall of the People, where they exchanged greetings and posed for photographs before proceeding into formal discussions. The visit also included a ceremonial review of troops in Tiananmen Square.
The talks come at a time of broader geopolitical strain, including a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route responsible for a significant share of global energy shipments.
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