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Trump Declares Beijing Summit 'Extremely Positive'
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared his Beijing summit a landmark success Thursday, closing out a historic day of diplomacy with a lavish state banquet and a personal invitation for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House next month.
"Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight, it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it," Trump said, identifying Madam Peng as a reference to China's First Lady Peng Liyuan.
Addressing guests at the banquet, Trump raised a toast "to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people," setting a tone of reconciliation and renewed partnership throughout the evening.
"It's a very special relationship. And I want to thank you again, this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi," he said.
The US president painted the day's talks as both productive and promising.
"We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends, some of the things that we discussed today, all good for the United States and for China and it was a great honor to be with you," he said.
Trump anchored the relationship in shared history, noting that ties between the American and Chinese peoples trace back to the very founding of the United States. He praised Xi for the "magnificent welcome" and identified common ground in values of "hard work," "courage," and "achievement."
"The world is a special world with the two of us united and together," Trump said.
The visit marks a defining moment in US-China relations — the first trip by a sitting American president to China in nine years, with Trump's three-day state visit widely seen as a significant diplomatic reset between the world's two dominant powers.
"Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight, it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it," Trump said, identifying Madam Peng as a reference to China's First Lady Peng Liyuan.
Addressing guests at the banquet, Trump raised a toast "to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people," setting a tone of reconciliation and renewed partnership throughout the evening.
"It's a very special relationship. And I want to thank you again, this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi," he said.
The US president painted the day's talks as both productive and promising.
"We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends, some of the things that we discussed today, all good for the United States and for China and it was a great honor to be with you," he said.
Trump anchored the relationship in shared history, noting that ties between the American and Chinese peoples trace back to the very founding of the United States. He praised Xi for the "magnificent welcome" and identified common ground in values of "hard work," "courage," and "achievement."
"The world is a special world with the two of us united and together," Trump said.
The visit marks a defining moment in US-China relations — the first trip by a sitting American president to China in nine years, with Trump's three-day state visit widely seen as a significant diplomatic reset between the world's two dominant powers.
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