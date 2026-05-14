Xi, Trump Visit Temple Of Heaven

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 14 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing.

Xi greeted Trump outside the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests. The leaders had a photo taken in front of the Hall and took a tour of the Hall.

During their visit, Xi explained to Trump that in ancient times, state rituals were held at the Temple of Heaven, where then Chinese rulers prayed for national prosperity, social harmony, and favorable weather for good harvests.

"It reflects the traditional Chinese concept that the people are the foundation of a state and only when the foundation is solid will the state be stable," Xi said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump said he was impressed by the more than 600-year-old Temple of Heaven. He said the United States and China are both great countries, and that both peoples are wise and great.

He added that the two countries should deepen mutual understanding and strengthen friendship between their peoples.

Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping held talks with the visiting US President at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent, said Xi.

"Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world and to the people," said Xi.

Regarding the Taiwan question, Xi stressed that it is the most important issue in China-US relations.

If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi said, urging the US side to exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question.

Trump said it was a great honour to pay a State Visit to China, calling Xi a great leader and China a great country. "I have tremendous respect for President Xi and the Chinese people," Trump said.

Trump expressed his willingness to work with Xi to strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle differences, make bilateral relations better than ever before and embrace a fantastic future.

Meanwhile, a White House readout mentioned that Trump and Xi had a "good meeting" as the two sides "discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation", including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into US industries.

The statement also mentioned that "the two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy".