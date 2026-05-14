Gujarat Working Towards Permanent Tiger Habitation: Forest Minister At IBCA Pre-Event

MENAFN - IANS) Junagadh, May 14 (IANS) Gujarat is preparing to establish permanent tiger habitation in the state following sightings at Ratanmahal Sanctuary, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Thursday during the lion conservation pre-event of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit-2026 at Sasan Gir.

The event was organised by the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry as the first pre-event ahead of the IBCA, which will be held in New Delhi on June 1 and 2.

Addressing the gathering at Sasan Gir, Modhwadia said Gujarat was already home to major feline species such as lions and leopards, while tiger presence had also recently been recorded in the Ratanmahal Sanctuary region.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that tiger habitation becomes permanent on the land of Gujarat,” Modhwadia said.

He added that the Forest Department was also preparing for the possible introduction of cheetahs in the state in future.

"Environmental conservation efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had strengthened the state's ecosystem," he noted.

Modhwadia also referred to the emergence of Barda Sanctuary in Porbandar district as a second habitat for Asiatic lions. "The movement of lions into the Barda region reflected the success of long-term conservation measures in Gujarat," he said.

The minister made the remarks during the pre-event focussed on lion conservation, one of several thematic programmes being organised in different states before the IBCA Summit this year.

Similar events on cheetah conservation will be held in Bhopal, leopard conservation in Bhubaneswar, snow leopard conservation in Gangtok and tiger conservation in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, who attended the event in person, said India was home to five of the seven recognised big cat species in the world.

"The IBCA Summit would bring together global leaders, scientists, wildlife experts and stakeholders to strengthen international cooperation on wildlife conservation," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who inaugurated the programme virtually from Gandhinagar, said, "Gujarat's lion population had risen from 284 in 1991 to around 891 due to sustained conservation efforts and proactive forest management practices."

During the event, IBCA Director S.P. Yadav gave a presentation on the alliance and the global distribution of big cat species.

"The seven big cats of the world include tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma, with five of them found in India," he reiterated.

A brochure highlighting wildlife conservation efforts in Sasan Gir was also released at the programme attended by senior forest department officials and state government representatives.