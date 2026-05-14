403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Vows Wider Market Access for US Firms in Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Thursday that China would expand its doors to American enterprise as he welcomed a high-powered delegation of US business titans alongside President Donald Trump at Beijing's iconic Great Hall of the People.
Trump introduced the accompanying executives to Xi during the summit, with China's state-run news agency Xinhua confirming the details of the meeting.
The roster of corporate heavyweights flanking Trump reads like a who's who of American industry: Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Each expressed a desire to deepen their footprint in China and forge stronger bilateral business ties.
Xi acknowledged that American companies have been integral to China's decades-long reform and opening-up journey — a relationship he said has delivered mutual gains for both sides.
China's door to opening up "will only open wider," Xi said, adding that he believes American companies will have broader prospects in the Chinese market, and that Beijing welcomes deeper mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington.
The pledges align directly with Trump's stated mission before departing for Beijing — promising that his "very first request" to Xi would be to "open up" China to American business.
The summit carries enormous economic weight. Bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies reached an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025 — underscoring just how much is at stake as both sides look to recalibrate their commercial relationship.
Trump introduced the accompanying executives to Xi during the summit, with China's state-run news agency Xinhua confirming the details of the meeting.
The roster of corporate heavyweights flanking Trump reads like a who's who of American industry: Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Each expressed a desire to deepen their footprint in China and forge stronger bilateral business ties.
Xi acknowledged that American companies have been integral to China's decades-long reform and opening-up journey — a relationship he said has delivered mutual gains for both sides.
China's door to opening up "will only open wider," Xi said, adding that he believes American companies will have broader prospects in the Chinese market, and that Beijing welcomes deeper mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington.
The pledges align directly with Trump's stated mission before departing for Beijing — promising that his "very first request" to Xi would be to "open up" China to American business.
The summit carries enormous economic weight. Bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies reached an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025 — underscoring just how much is at stake as both sides look to recalibrate their commercial relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment