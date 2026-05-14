Argentina Stock Market Falls 1.96% As Capitulation Floor Finally Breaks
|Index / Pair
|Close
|Change
|High
|Low
|S&P Merval
|2,738,354
|−1.96%
|2,807,294
|2,734,951
|USD/ARS (official)
|~1,180
|band
|-
|-
|Ibovespa (BR)
|177,098
|−1.80%
|-
|-
|COLCAP (CO)
|2,073.46
|−0.73%
|-
|-
|IPC (Mexico)
|70,187
|+0.22%
|-
|-
|Brent (front)
|~$109
|+0.8%
|-
|-
Energy was the only sector with positive prints. YPF (YPFD) held firm on Brent above US$109 - the most direct beneficiary of the war-driven oil bid. Pampa Energía (PAMP) and Vista Energy (VIST) traded firm on Vaca Muerta production. Defensive consumer names - Mercado Libre (MELI) ADR equivalents - closed marginally green on low-beta rotation.Losers
The Milei-trade names led the decline. Banco Macro (BMA), Grupo Galicia (GGAL), and BBVA Argentina (BBAR) - the highest-beta disinflation proxies - sold hard as positioning unwound. Telecom Argentina (TECO2) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) followed. Breadth was the worst of any 2026 session that didn't break the May 6 / May 11 lows: roughly 85% closed red.§04 · Market Commentary
Wednesday was the technical event the Merval had been setting up for two weeks. The capitulation floor at 2,749,913 - defended twice on May 6 and May 11 - broke decisively, with the close 11,559 points below at the session low and no intraday reversal pattern. Pre-binary de-risking ahead of Thursday's INDEC CPI was the dominant driver; the wider LatAm risk-off (Brazil −1.80%, Colombia fourth new 2026 low) amplified the move.
The structural overlay still supports patience. World Bank projects 3.6% growth in 2026 (highest in LatAm). The US$20B IMF EFF provides the backstop with US$12B disbursed. BCRA buys ~5% of FX volume daily. The Milei fiscal-surplus framework is intact. But the thesis requires April CPI below 3% to validate the disinflation trajectory; a third consecutive 3%+ print extends the drawdown to the 2,606,735 trendline.05Technical Analysis S&P Merval daily, BYMA. TradingView · May 14, 2026, 06:19 UTC
The Merval closed at the session low - below the double-tested capitulation floor (2,749,913), the lower Bollinger Band (2,781,573), and the 200-day SMA (2,800,941). MACD histogram −11,884, line −24,166 vs signal −12,281 - bearish crossover deepened. RSI fast 40.88 collapsed below slow 44.87, first cross below since February. The ascending trendline at 2,606,735 - 4.8% below - is the line that defines mechanical exhaustion versus a structural break.Resistance: 2,749,913 (former floor, now resistance) → 2,781,573 (lower BB) → 2,800,941 (200-DMA) → 2,847,858 (Kijun) Support: 2,734,951 (Wednesday low) → 2,700,000 (psychological) → 2,606,735 (ascending trendline) Invalidation: Daily close below 2,606,735 trendline ends the post-Milei structural uptrend. 06Forward Look Thursday, May 14 · 16:00 Buenos Aires INDEC April CPI release. Consensus near 3.2% MoM after March 3.4%. The single binary catalyst for Thursday and the rest of the week. Thursday, May 14 · 08:30 ET US weekly jobless claims and import prices. Secondary inflation read; hot import prices extend the curve-steepening trade that hit Argentine sovereign spreads. Throughout May BCRA reserve-buying program continues. Approximately 5% of daily FX volume, targeting US$10–17 billion of dollar buys by December. Q3 2026 forward IMF EFF Q3 tranches and US$19 billion in 2026 debt maturities. The medium-term test for Milei reform credibility. 07Questions & Answers What is the S&P Merval and how is it weighted? The S&P Merval is the benchmark capitalization-weighted index of BYMA, denominated in pesos. It tracks roughly 20 of the most-traded names. The Milei-trade complex - Banco Macro, Galicia, BBVA Argentina, YPF - drives the index beta to the disinflation thesis. Composition skews more financial-and-energy than peer LatAm benchmarks. What are the key catalysts for Argentine stocks in 2026? Three pillars: monthly INDEC CPI prints (plateauing near 3% MoM, 32.6% YoY); BCRA reserve accumulation under the US$20B IMF EFF (US$12B disbursed); and Milei fiscal-surplus credibility through the 2026 US$19B debt-maturity calendar. World Bank projects 3.6% growth in 2026, the highest in LatAm. How does Argentina compare to other Latin American markets right now? Argentina was the worst LatAm equity index Wednesday at −1.96%, ahead of Brazil −1.80%. Mexico IPC was the only gainer; Colombia made a fourth new 2026 low. The Merval underperformance is entirely the pre-CPI binary - the structural growth case (3.6% in 2026) remains strongest in LatAm. Verdict
The Merval enters Thursday at 2,738,354 - below the double-tested capitulation floor - with the entire structure waiting on INDEC at 16:00 BA. Momentum (RSI 40.88 below slow 44.87, MACD line −24,166) provides no directional signal independent of the data. The structural thesis (3.6% growth, IMF backstop) remains intact regardless. The trade is binary: sub-3% CPI launches the recovery; 3.5%+ opens the trendline at 2,606,735.
Related: Tuesday's Merval · Brazil Ibovespa crash · Colombia COLCAP.Watch for: a sub-3% CPI print to launch toward 2,847K, or a 3.5%+ print to extend toward the 2,606,735 trendline.
Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Argentine equities carry elevated political, currency, and capital-controls risk. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.
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