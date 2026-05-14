Chile Stock Market Crashes 2.29% As 200-Day Line Breaks On Hot US PPI

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief · Chile Thursday, May 14, 2026 · Covering Wednesday, May 13 Session Summary The S&P IPSA fell 2.29% to 10,396.50 on Wednesday May 13, 2026 - the worst session since late February. The index closed at the session low after hot US April PPI extended Tuesday's curve-steepening trade. Critically, the IPSA broke decisively below the 200-day SMA at 10,718 - Tuesday's decisive level. The trendline at 10,029 is now the final structural support, 3.5% below. The Big Three 1.

The S&P IPSA fell 2.29% (−244.16 points) to 10,396.50 - the worst session since late February. Intraday range 10,392.31 to 10,645.96, close at session low. The index broke decisively below the 200-day SMA at 10,718 that defined the post-Kast election uptrend. The IPSA is now 11.3% below the January ATH at 11,721. 2.

The driver was the hot US April PPI per Diario Financiero, extending Tuesday's CPI-driven curve steepening. SQM-B led the decline at −4.5% intraday on global lithium selling. Falabella, Cencosud, and Latam - Middle East-conflict-sensitive names - followed lower. The IPSA closed at five-week lows for the second consecutive session. 3.

The technical structure has decisively broken. MACD histogram −1.62 with line −70.98 vs signal −69.36 - bearish crossover confirmed. RSI fast 35.62, slow 47.06, both below 50. The ascending trendline at 10,029.53 - 3.5% below - is the next significant support. A break opens 9,500. S&P IPSA 10,396 −2.29% RSI Fast 35.62 approaching 30 From Jan ATH −11.3% 11,721 peak Trendline 10,029 3.5% below 02Session Data

Index / Pair Close Change High Low S&P IPSA 10,396.50 −2.29% 10,645.96 10,392.31 USD/CLP ~900 +0.4% - - Ibovespa (BR) 177,098 −1.80% - - COLCAP (CO) 2,073.46 −0.73% - - IPC (Mexico) 70,187 +0.22% - - Merval (AR) 2,738,354 −1.96% - - Copper (front) ~$4.55/lb flat - -

IPSA: BCS Santiago official close. USD/CLP: around CLP$900. Chile was the worst LatAm performer Wednesday at −2.29%.

03Key Movers Winners

Defensive utilities absorbed the limited buying. Enel Chile (ENELCHILE) and Engie Chile (ECL) held marginally green on rate-sensitive defensive demand. Aguas Andinas (AGUAS-A) defended its level; Copec (COPEC) caught a relative bid on Brent above US$109. Breadth was extremely narrow.

Losers

SQM-B led at ~−4.5% intraday per Diario Financiero - the heaviest IPSA weight on global lithium selling. Falabella (−1.3%), Cencosud (−1.2%), and Latam Airlines (−0.9%) - Middle East-sensitive names - followed. Mallplaza and Parque Arauco gave back further ground. The bank complex (Banco de Chile, Santander Chile) sold on curve steepening.

§04 · Market Commentary

Wednesday delivered the deeper-correction outcome Tuesday's analysis flagged as the bear case. The IPSA broke decisively below the 200-day SMA at 10,718 - the level that defined the post-Kast election uptrend since December 2025. The trigger was hot US April PPI, which followed Tuesday's hot CPI and pushed Fed-cut odds further out. SQM-B, the heaviest IPSA weight, sold ~4.5% intraday on global lithium flows.

The structural thesis is still intact on paper. Copper above US$4.50/lb supports the supercycle narrative. NovaAndino Litio remains the structural lithium story. Kast's proposed 27→23% corporate tax cut is the largest domestic re-rating catalyst. But the post-election premium has fully unwound and Chile now trades on global flows. RSI 35.62 is approaching but not at extreme oversold; a clean trendline break opens a 14.4% drawdown from the January ATH.

05Technical Analysis

S&P IPSA daily, BCS Santiago. TradingView · May 14, 2026, 06:19 UTC

The IPSA closed at 10,396 - below the 20-DMA (10,735), 50-DMA (10,732), 200-DMA (10,718), and the entire Ichimoku cloud. The candle is a long red bar with the close at the session low - a textbook breakdown. MACD histogram −1.62, line −70.98 vs signal −69.36; bearish crossover deepened. RSI fast 35.62, slow 47.06. The trendline at 10,029 is the final macro support, 3.5% below.

Resistance: 10,500 (psychological) → 10,718 (200-DMA, now resistance) → 10,732 (50-DMA) → 10,835 (upper BB) Support: 10,392 (Wednesday low) → 10,029 (ascending trendline) → 9,500 (October 2025 base) Invalidation: Daily close below 10,029 trendline opens 9,500 - a 19% drawdown from the January 2026 ATH.

06Forward Look Thursday, May 14 · 08:30 ET US weekly jobless claims and import prices. Hot prints extend curve steepening; cool prints offer the first relief since Tuesday's CPI. Wednesday, May 13–14 · Beijing Trump-Xi summit with Iran on the agenda. Chinese mediation language supports Chilean lithium and copper exposures. Throughout May · BCCh communications BCCh officials and INE inflation data. With the 200-DMA broken, any dovish BCCh signal would be the first domestic relief catalyst. H2 2026 · Kast tax reform Corporate tax reduction from 27% to 23%. The largest domestic re-rating catalyst decides whether the IPSA reclaims the January ATH.

07Questions & Answers What is the S&P IPSA and how is it weighted? The S&P IPSA is the benchmark capitalization-weighted index of the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, tracking the 40 most-traded Chilean equities. SQM is the heaviest weight, driving index beta to global lithium prices. Latam Airlines, Falabella, Cencosud, and the banks round out the top exposures. ATH at 11,721 set in January 2026. What are the key catalysts for Chilean stocks in 2026? Three pillars: copper above US$4.50/lb (supercycle thesis); Kast's proposed corporate tax cut from 27% to 23% (largest domestic re-rating catalyst); and the Codelco-SQM NovaAndino Litio JV, positioning Chile to capture up to 85% of Atacama lithium operating margins from 2031. How does Chile compare to other Latin American markets right now? Chile was the worst LatAm performer Wednesday at −2.29%, ahead of Argentina (−1.96%) and Brazil (−1.80%). Mexico IPC was the only LatAm gainer at +0.22%. The session marked Chile losing its post-Kast premium entirely - the IPSA now trades on global flows rather than domestic reform optimism.

Verdict

The IPSA enters Thursday at 10,396, having decisively broken the 200-day SMA at 10,718. The trendline at 10,029 - 3.5% below - is the line that decides between deep correction and structural retracement. The structural case remains intact but no longer drives the price. Chile now trades on global flows - US data, Trump-Xi headlines, and BCCh dovishness.

Related: Tuesday's IPSA at 10,640 · Brazil Ibovespa crash · Argentina Merval capitulation.

Key level: 10,029 trendline. Above it, the post-election uptrend survives. Below it, the IPSA opens 9,500 (−19% from the January ATH).

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Emerging-market equity markets carry commodity, currency, and political risk. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.

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