Argentine Assets Fall As Risk Index Climbs Back To 523 Basis Points
|Indicator
|April 2026 forecast
|May 2026 forecast
|Inflation 2026 average
|29.0%
|30.4% (+1.4 pp)
|Inflation 2026 year-end
|25.3%
|28.2% (+2.9 pp)
|GDP growth 2026
|3.2%
|2.9% (-0.3 pp)
|USD/ARS year-end 2026
|AR$1,680 (broadly)
|AR$1,686.7
|USD/ARS year-end 2027
|AR$1,975 (broadly)
|AR$1,975.3
|Country risk EOD May 13
|508 bps (May 12)
|523 bps (+15)
Source: FocusEconomics May 2026 consensus report; Rava Bursátil intraday and end-of-day country-risk readings; Canal 26.
The principal driver of the inflation revision is the cumulative impact of higher international energy prices from the Iran war. Argentina is a net energy exporter at the consolidated level thanks to Vaca Muerta production, but transmission of international oil and gas prices to domestic gasoline, electricity and gas tariffs has run faster than analysts had projected. February data showed activity contracting 2.1% year-on-year after a 1.7% rise in January, indicating the pass-through has been hitting consumption in real time, per Infobae.How big is the Adornigate threat?
Cabinet chief Manuel Adorni's unexplained property purchases have been the dominant Argentine political story for two weeks. Court testimony from contractors including Matías Tabar continues to reveal additional expenditures whose origin Adorni must justify. Senator Patricia Bullrich, the Libertad Avanza Senate leader, publicly demanded Adorni file his 2025 asset declaration“immediately.” Adorni said he had already planned to file but is constrained by the ongoing investigation. The lower house has scheduled a May 22 session at 11:00 to consider his interpellation, which could lead to a non-binding removal vote.
The political dimension is more significant than the legal one. Adorni was a senior figure in President Milei's first cabinet and the campaign chief who led Libertad Avanza's 2025 Buenos Aires legislator race. One hypothesis being aired in Argentine media is that the contested property funds may have come from campaign contributions, which would expose Karina Milei (the president's sister, who runs the party apparatus) to similar scrutiny. The internal Karina-versus-Santiago Caputo“cold war” within the administration has accelerated since Adornigate broke, with Karina seeking to advance against Caputo-controlled spaces including the SIDE intelligence service.What does the Warsh Fed mean for Argentina?
Kevin Warsh's Senate confirmation as next Federal Reserve Chair adds a new uncertainty. Warsh served on the Federal Reserve Board during the 2008 financial crisis and has consistently positioned himself to Powell's hawkish side. Markets are now pricing roughly a 30% probability that Warsh will hike rates within his first six months, versus the prior consensus of two cuts in 2026 under continued Powell leadership. For Argentina, a hawkish Fed compresses emerging-market dollar liquidity and raises the cost of any new international debt issuance.
Gustavo Neffa of Traders for Researchs sees the country-risk index falling to a 400-450 basis-point range in the next six months. He attributes the floor on further compression to“kuka risk,” market shorthand for the prospect that the Milei administration loses key elections, opening the door to a kirchnerista return. Neffa says the economic team“is doing things well” with sustained fiscal surplus, dollar purchases by the central bank and the prospective IMF deal restructuring, but acknowledges that any path below 400 basis points requires either a successful midterm electoral consolidation or a clear US-Argentina financial-support framework, per Perfil.What should investors and analysts watch next?
-
Sub-500 retest: The May 11 close at 496 was the first under-500 reading since early year. A second sustained close below 500 would mark genuine repricing; failure to retest implies the floor is now 510-520. Watch for any close below 495 in the next two weeks.
May 22 Adorni interpellation vote: The lower-house session is non-binding on removal but politically defining. A vote above 130 deputies favoring interpellation would force Milei to choose between defending Adorni and protecting the cabinet's broader credibility.
April CPI release (mid-May): The April inflation print from INDEC will validate or contradict the FocusEconomics revision. A monthly print above 2.5% would push the 12-month trailing rate above 28% and lock in the higher inflation path.
Treasury debt auction results: The May 13 Treasury auction targeted AR$9.4 trillion in peso-denominated paper. Roll-over rates below 95% would signal market caution; failure to clear would force the Treasury to lean harder on the central bank.
Warsh first FOMC meeting: Warsh's first Federal Reserve meeting in June will set the tone for hawkish-versus-dovish positioning. A surprise hike or hawkish hold would tighten emerging-market dollar liquidity broadly, with Argentina particularly exposed.
The May 11 close at 496 basis points reflected market enthusiasm following Fitch Ratings' upgrade of Argentina to B-minus, the agency's most positive action in years. The May 13 backup to 523 reflected partial profit-taking, the Adornigate political overhang, and Warsh confirmation. Both moves are within the normal volatility band for Argentine sovereign debt, which has traded between 480 and 590 since mid-April.Is Argentina actually growing in 2026?
Yes but barely. FocusEconomics now sees 2.9% real GDP growth for 2026. Within that aggregate, agriculture is booming due to a record harvest and Vaca Muerta unconventional energy production is expanding, while domestic-market sectors (construction, manufacturing, retail, hospitality) are stagnant or contracting. The February EMAE print fell 2.1% year-on-year after a 1.7% rise in January, indicating month-to-month volatility around a weak trend.Why isn't the Vaca Muerta windfall offsetting the Iran shock?
The Vaca Muerta export boost is real but accrues primarily to private producers and to YPF in dollar terms, with limited direct fiscal benefit beyond export duties. The Iran shock raises domestic energy costs through international parity pricing on gasoline and gas, and through electricity tariffs that the government has been allowing to rise toward cost recovery. The net effect is a positive on the trade balance but a negative on consumer inflation, which is the metric driving the FocusEconomics revision.How does Argentina compare to other Latin American countries?
The 30.4% FocusEconomics inflation forecast puts Argentina second to Venezuela in the regional ranking, well above the 6.8% Latin American average. Argentina is also below the regional growth average: regional consensus is 2.0% for 2026, with Argentina at 2.9% above that figure but down from the 3.2% projected a month ago. The country-risk spread at 523 basis points sits well above investment-grade peers Mexico (190 bps) and Brazil (240 bps) but remains substantially below pre-Milei levels of 2,000-plus.Can the country risk fall below 400?
Plausibly, but it requires multiple political tailwinds. Analysts at Traders for Researchs project the index could reach 400-450 within six months if the Milei administration consolidates electoral victories in the October midterm vote, the IMF debt restructuring advances, and the US administration extends explicit financial-support commitments. The principal risk to the compression is the“kuka risk” of a kirchnerista return in either the midterms or the 2027 presidential election.Connected Coverage
Related Rio Times coverage: Argentina beef exports jump 54% on Trump quota expansion · Brazil's Galípolo says Iran oil shock tests central bank credibility · IEA says world oil reserves draining at record pace.
Published: 2026-05-14T06:00:00-03:00 · Updated: 2026-05-14T06:00:00-03:00 · Dateline: BUENOS AIRES
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