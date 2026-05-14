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Lithuania Says US Troop Pause Is Temporary Amid Capability Review
(MENAFN) Lithuania has described a reported US decision to pause the deployment of more than 4,000 troops to Europe as a temporary step linked to an ongoing reassessment of military force distribution, according to reports.
Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said in remarks to broadcaster that “The rotation was paused to evaluate how the US will distribute its capabilities in Europe,” adding that “This is the information we have so far, and we are awaiting clarification,” according to reports.
The comments follow reporting that the United States halted a planned troop rotation to Poland, even though some personnel and equipment were already in transit. The move reportedly affects a deployment of more than 4,000 soldiers intended for rotational presence in the region.
According to reports, earlier Pentagon decisions included plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany as part of a broader adjustment of US force posture in Europe.
Lithuanian officials emphasized that the Baltic states and Poland continue to be regarded as reliable NATO partners meeting alliance expectations, while noting that more than 1,000 US troops remain stationed in Lithuania.
Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said in remarks to broadcaster that “The rotation was paused to evaluate how the US will distribute its capabilities in Europe,” adding that “This is the information we have so far, and we are awaiting clarification,” according to reports.
The comments follow reporting that the United States halted a planned troop rotation to Poland, even though some personnel and equipment were already in transit. The move reportedly affects a deployment of more than 4,000 soldiers intended for rotational presence in the region.
According to reports, earlier Pentagon decisions included plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany as part of a broader adjustment of US force posture in Europe.
Lithuanian officials emphasized that the Baltic states and Poland continue to be regarded as reliable NATO partners meeting alliance expectations, while noting that more than 1,000 US troops remain stationed in Lithuania.
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