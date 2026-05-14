Moxies Unveils Summer Feature Menu, Led By Bold New Sushi Creations, Available Across Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moxies' Summer Feature menu arrives May 14 through September 6, featuring Sushi by Moxies alongside vibrant seasonal dishes and refreshing cocktails

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies is welcoming the season with the launch of its 2026 Summer Feature Menu, available at all locations across Canada from May 14 through September 6. Built around fresh flavours, vibrant ingredients, and the energy of summer dining, the limited-time menu introduces a standout new addition to the Moxies experience: Sushi by Moxies.

Developed in partnership with Chef Tom Jeon, who brings more than 16 years of hands-on sushi experience, Sushi by Moxies delivers a fresh take on sushi that balances authentic inspiration with Moxies' signature flair. This lineup is bold, crave-worthy, and designed for summer dining, whether enjoyed on the patio with friends or paired with handcrafted cocktails for a night out.

The new sushi offerings include the Miso Tuna Crispy Rice, delivering a satisfying bite of crispy rice topped with savoury, rich, miso tuna. Guests can also try the Salmon & Prawn Aburi Oshi, a modern twist on pressed sushi featuring crispy prawn folded into seasoned rice, topped with flavourful salmon and finished with caramelized miso mayo. Rounding out the lineup is the Spicy Tuna Dynamite Roll, a flavour bomb of crispy prawn wrapped in seasoned rice, topped with spicy tuna and finished with golden fried breadcrumbs. Sushi offerings will be available at all locations, with selections varying by restaurant. Guests are encouraged to check with their local store for menu details.

